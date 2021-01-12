Editorial: How Elon Musk got paired up with Wise County

Lack of broadband always has been a problem in Wise County, as it is in many rural counties. The pandemic only has accentuated that with the shift to virtual education. At times, Wise’s instruction has been all-virtual.

However, Scott Kiser, the county’s director of technology, says that 30% of the county’s students don’t have any internet access — and many of those have no realistic process of ever getting any. The cost of extending broadband to rural areas is high. He describes some situations where the cable is within sight of a house — but the cost of laying that last 500-yard extension is $3,500.

Other places are so remote there basically never will be fiber laid there. That’s where SpaceX is convinced its constellation of low-earth satellites will make geography irrelevant.

SpaceX told Wise officials to pick a single small area where it could beam down internet service to 45 receivers. The company preferred a mix of homes and businesses, but Warner’s office helped persuade SpaceX to accept only homes for this test. Wise County used $24,000 in funding from the CARES Act — the virus relief package Congress passed this past year — to pay for 45 satellite receivers to distribute to students; the county tapped a state grant to pay the $50,000 cost of one year’s service.