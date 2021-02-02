Editorial: How much does Virginia want everyone online?

Wise County officials are deliriously happy with the tests they’ve conducted. Their Starlink contract calls for download speeds of 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 Mbps. In the tests, some download speeds have hit 140 and some upload speeds have topped out at 60 — far higher than contracted for.

Not everyone is enamored of Starlink as Wise County officials are. Evan Feinman, the governor’s top broadband adviser, counts himself as skeptical. Starlink fundamentally is different from the traditional satellite internet providers. They have satellite parked in high-earth orbit — 22,000 miles out. Starlink had about 900 satellites in low-earth orbit — about 340 miles out — with plans for 1,200 to 1,400. Because they’re closer, that means they can be faster.

It also means that those satellites eventually will fall back into the earth’s orbit and burn up — and have to be replaced. “Maybe he’s willing to subsidize that,” Feinman says of Musk. But it’s a cost of doing business that traditional telecoms don’t have. If XYZ Telecom goes out of business, there still is fiber in the ground that another provider could take off. But what if Musk tires of SpaceX because he’d rather move to Mars — what happens then?