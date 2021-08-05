Editorial: How Simone Biles helped us rediscover humanity in the Olympics

Sometimes, we come up far short of expectations. In moments like those, can we accept that we did not win? Can we appreciate the success of others? Can we hold our heads up high?

If we cannot show good sportsmanship in the gym or the swimming pool or the playing field, what hope is there for how we deal with each other on the street or the workplace or in politics or in the halls of the U.S. Congress? Simone Biles never threatens to hit her competitors with an oversize gavel. Nor, to my knowledge, does she describe them as morons, at least not publicly.

The U.S. team has done well this year. Good for them. China, Japan and the Russian Olympic Committee athletes have been amazing, too. But at some level, the delayed summer games will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of fans in attendance and the athletes’ shared humanity — whether it’s Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi hugging over their choice to share the men’s high jump gold or the many moments of kindness extended to competitors, the runners who trip and fall and the gymnast who is sidelined.

These moments I understand. These are moments to which I can relate. Most of us will never know what it’s like to perform a double-pike vault, but we all know what it’s like to face adversity, to come up short and, yes, every once in a while to shine.