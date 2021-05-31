Editorial: How Virginia is preparing for hurricane season

We also encourage everyone to have an emergency kit and a family communication plan in place. Plan how you will assemble and communicate with your family and loved ones. Identify meeting locations and anticipate where you will go.

We cannot stress how important it is to make sure you have adequate insurance coverage. It is important to recognize that not all hurricane-related losses, such as flooding, are covered under traditional policies.

Now is the time to review your coverage and contact your agent for any changes as there is usually a waiting period of 30 days before it is active. If you’re not insured against flooding, talk to your agent or visit www.floodsmart.gov. If you are a renter, now is the time to ensure you also have adequate coverage to protect your belongings.

Lastly, stay informed. Identify where to go for trusted sources of information during emergencies. Check with your local emergency management office to sign up for alerts that go directly to your phone or email. Be sure to monitor local news for watches and warnings in your area and follow directions of local officials.

What is Virginia doing to ensure evacuation routes operate as smoothly as possible, and avoid clogged roadways, interstates and bridges when an evacuation order is issued?