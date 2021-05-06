Editorial: How we harness census data matters for our future

In the months leading up to the 2020 census, the messaging was clear as to why it was essential for Virginians to participate.

The U.S. Census Bureau stressed that no matter where you live, or how large or small your community might be, the decennial survey helps shape the distribution of more than $675 billion each year in federal funding.

The 2020 survey already was bound to be a different experience, as households were able to self-respond online and by phone for the first time. Yet no one could have planned that the World Health Organization would declare a pandemic during the same week that the first invitations were scheduled to be mailed out to Virginians’ homes.

The census offers a real window into how our lives have changed since then. How we harness the data matters for our future.