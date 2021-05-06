Editorial: How we harness census data matters for our future

In the months leading up to the 2020 census, the messaging was clear as to why it was essential for Virginians to participate.
The U.S. Census Bureau stressed that no matter where you live, or how large or small your community might be, the decennial survey helps shape the distribution of more than $675 billion each year in federal funding.
The 2020 survey already was bound to be a different experience, as households were able to self-respond online and by phone for the first time. Yet no one could have planned that the World Health Organization would declare a pandemic during the same week that the first invitations were scheduled to be mailed out to Virginians’ homes.
The census offers a real window into how our lives have changed since then. How we harness the data matters for our future.
Look no further than some of the prepandemic examples posed by the bureau to encourage people to complete their forms.
“Think of your morning commute: Census results influence highway planning and construction as well as grants for buses, subways, and other public transit systems.”
How many people saw COVID-19 temporarily (or permanently) change (or even eliminate) their commute? What about workers who continued to use these systems and still seek better services?
“Or think of your local schools: Census results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education.”
How might Head Start or education grants evolve after a year of virtual schooling? What new school services might rely on census data? Could funding patterns change?
The Census Bureau always has adapted on the fly to produce relevant data that informs critical community decisions. In a September 2017 working paper, the agency explained how the collection methods have evolved over time.
Beginning in 1790, the constitutionally required snapshot was conducted every 10 years. By 1940, population and housing information was acquired through separate questionnaires.
From 1970 to 2000, households were split up, with some receiving a short-form version and others receiving a long-form edition. For example, the 2000 long form was a deeper dive into “social, housing, and economic information (i.e., educational attainment, disability status, employment status, income, and housing costs)” to help “plan and determine funds,” the 2017 working paper explained.
In 2005, the bureau further reinvented the process with the introduction of the American Community Survey (ACS) — a monthly study that incorporates the long-form questions, and then is turned into an annual release of single-year and multiyear estimates. The ACS helped the 2010 census revert to an all-short-form endeavor, and to improve quality and accuracy on a more regular basis.
And finally, this past year brought about the latest critical shift toward better fine-tuning. The Census Bureau pivoted to capture real-time snapshots of the economic and social changes sparked by the pandemic.
April 2020 marked the beginning of the Household Pulse Survey — a new product to “measure various sectors impacted by COVID-19: employment status, consumer spending, food security, housing, education disruptions and dimensions of physical and mental wellness,” the bureau said. On May 5, Week 28 was released, and just the names of the data tables should resonate with experiences everyday Virginians have had throughout the pandemic.
Some education examples included:
- Time spent on learning activities, in the past seven days, relative to before the coronavirus pandemic;
- Provider of internet services for households with children in public or private school; and
- Impact of coronavirus pandemic on post-secondary educational plans, by reasons for changes.
Some health care examples of note were:
- Symptoms of anxiety experienced in the past seven days;
- Mental health activities in the past four weeks;
- Reasons for not receiving or planning to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; and
- COVID-19 prevention behaviors among the vaccinated.
And on the same day a federal judge vacated the national eviction moratorium, there were a few pertinent housing categories (with datasets both for owner- and renter-occupied units):
- The past month’s payment status;
- Confidence in ability to make next month’s payment; and
- Likelihood of having to leave this house in next two months due to foreclosure or eviction.
These spreadsheets are not just one-off mathematical endeavors. They reflect the struggles of real people over the past year. The Household Pulse Survey is an experimental product and, while the quality standards might not be as high as the decennial undertaking, having a fresh, nimble way to inform federal, state and local decision-making is valuable.
As we wait for more detailed results from the 2020 census, elected leaders and citizens alike should be thinking about how to use the experiences of the past 60 weeks to make more purposeful choices. How we harness the data matters for our future.
— Chris Gentilviso