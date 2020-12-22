Editorial: Imagine if Congress adopted a front-line mindset to handle the pandemic

“With the CARES Act coming in all of its various forms — mortgage rent relief, schools, county utilities, business grants — it has been a hodgepodge of so many different ways in which the revenues have come to us and been allotted to us at different times,” Chesterfield County Administrator Joseph P. Casey said in a December RTD Opinions call with regional leaders.

With an initial Dec. 31 deadline to use the money, that “hodgepodge” not only made it difficult to apply aid to relevant expenses — from salaries for public safety employees to computers for public school students. It also created a messy auditing process.

On the same regional leader call, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas told RTD Opinions that when the county closed out its fiscal year on June 30 and turned to a third party to complete its audit, federal guidance on what really needed to be reported regarding CARES Act spending was lacking. He urged better coordination on these critical resources.

“We knew what we generally had to do and we knew what the rules were,” Vithoulkas said. “But there still was no guidance for the auditors.”