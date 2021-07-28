Editorial: Impacts of mental health crisis could expand

The farther officers have to drive to deposit patients at facilities where beds are available, the longer they are away from their home jurisdictions.

Officers also are responsible for maintaining custody during patient evaluations at medical emergency rooms, a sometimes time-consuming process.

The expanding impact of the shock wave doesn’t mean that Land was wrong to temporarily suspend admissions. The staffing shortage was so severe that hospitals lacked sufficient employees to keep either themselves or others safe from violent patients. On July 9, Land reported 63 serious injuries just since July 1.

It’s a double irony, though:

Officers are supposed to maintain patient custody for the individuals’ and the public’s safety until patients can be admitted to hospitals — where, due to staffing shortages, neither patients or staff can, in fact, be kept safe.

Meanwhile, maintaining custody at emergency rooms and during long trips can cause a staffing shortage for police and sheriff’s departments, as officers are away from their regular assignments for hours — possibly even for more than a day.

The shock wave metaphor describes how any changes to these complex systems can generate consequences that affect intersecting systems.