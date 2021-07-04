Editorial: In a public health crisis, Virginia’s New Economy Workforce Credential Grant Program is paying off

And while the average student cost per program was $677, some low-income or unemployed workers might not be able to meet that expense. What kinds of structural changes could help close these gaps and lead to the ultimate goal — a completed credential and a path toward a good-paying job for every participant?

In late June, a Washington Monthly piece by contributing editor Anne Kim profiled 22-year-old Christian Couric, a welder in Reno, Nev., earning $35 to $50 per hour, often with 60 to 70 hours of work available per week. Couric received his training at none other than Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) in Virginia, earning a welding certificate and landing a first job at a local fabrication business.

Couric’s courses roughly cost $5,600, but even with the workforce credential grant assistance, BRCC President John Downey told Kim that the program’s one-third cost is “pretty insurmountable” for some low-income or unemployed workers without financial aid. Kim’s story pushed to expand Pell Grant eligibilty to include short-term workforce training opportunities, and we support this vision.