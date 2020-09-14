Editorial: In a year with historic challenges and changes, Virginia needs a strong census finish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 census process has looked nothing like years past.

First, the mail no longer is the primary method for households to complete their forms, as new online and phone options have been added. More than 70% of Virginia households have self-responded, which is tied for seventh highest among all U.S. states. Of those that self-responded, 57.6% used the internet. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, imagine if the online option had not been planned.

Second, the coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted field operations. Despite the pandemic, around 22% of Virginia households have been reached through “nonresponse follow-up” — old-school engagement with a census taker. We applaud the workers who have visited homes in recent weeks to close gaps in participation. After years of doing so with ease, no one could have known that knocking on front doors would require so many precautions.

With just two weeks to go until the end of counting efforts on Sept. 30, more work remains to be done. In a year with historic challenges and changes, Virginia needs a strong census finish.