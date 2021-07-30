Editorial: In appreciation of our inaugural Community Advisory Board

On Wednesday evening, we gave our thanks and bid farewell to RTD Opinions’ inaugural Community Advisory Board.

This outstanding group of people from across the Richmond region gave us their insights and expertise into the issues of the day to help us better understand the many challenges facing our communities.

Engaging our readers and members of the public is a vital part of RTD Opinions’ mission. We pursue a solutions-based approach to editorials, looking for answers and raising questions about pressing issues in our region, state and nation. The Community Advisory Board plays a key role in that undertaking.

In an email to us after our final meeting, board member Fletcher Lowe, the 2018 Correspondent of the Year, praised the Opinions team for “creatively [drawing] together a significantly diverse group that well represents the Metro Richmond community. I have been blessed by our lively interchange of views and perspectives with the hope that it has been helpful to those who drew us together.”

That was our aim, and indeed it was. Our initial group of 12 members represented a cross-section of ages, professions and backgrounds. The youngest was a college student; others were retired. One was a teacher. Others hailed from the business, local government and nonprofit sectors.