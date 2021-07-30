Editorial: In appreciation of our inaugural Community Advisory Board

On Wednesday evening, we gave our thanks and bid farewell to RTD Opinions’ inaugural Community Advisory Board.
This outstanding group of people from across the Richmond region gave us their insights and expertise into the issues of the day to help us better understand the many challenges facing our communities.
Engaging our readers and members of the public is a vital part of RTD Opinions’ mission. We pursue a solutions-based approach to editorials, looking for answers and raising questions about pressing issues in our region, state and nation. The Community Advisory Board plays a key role in that undertaking.
In an email to us after our final meeting, board member Fletcher Lowe, the 2018 Correspondent of the Year, praised the Opinions team for “creatively [drawing] together a significantly diverse group that well represents the Metro Richmond community. I have been blessed by our lively interchange of views and perspectives with the hope that it has been helpful to those who drew us together.”
That was our aim, and indeed it was. Our initial group of 12 members represented a cross-section of ages, professions and backgrounds. The youngest was a college student; others were retired. One was a teacher. Others hailed from the business, local government and nonprofit sectors.
The RTD Opinions pages are richer because of the board. The monthly meetings were a highlight of the Opinions calendar. Typically our give-and-takes exceeded their scheduled hour. We never were at a loss for topics amid this tumultuous time, from the economic disruption and health impacts of COVID-19, to the sweeping social and racial unrest of the past year, to the deep political polarization that continues to stress our country.
Members shared their firsthand experiences as well as those of their friends, family members and colleagues, deepening our understanding of current complexities.
What started as a one-year commitment gradually extended into two amid the pandemic.
The coronavirus disrupted our in-person gatherings starting in March 2020 — along with the rest of the world — forcing us to the virtual sphere via Zoom.
Ultimately, members graciously agreed to serve longer because of the challenges posed by the public health crisis. And finally this past June, we met in person, as we did again this week.
We want to thank these dedicated members who served on our inaugural board, a dynamic group of individuals whose passion for the community reverberated throughout our vigorous discussions:
Noelle Abrahams, Richmond, graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Salaam Bhatti, Henrico County, a lawyer at the Virginia Poverty Law Center; vice president of Anwaar Mosque in Chesterfield.
Duron Chavis, Richmond, founder, Happily Natural Day.
Angela Chiang, Chesterfield County, retired director of operations, Virginia Department of Minority Business Enterprise; treasurer and fundraising chair, Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia.
Paul Drumwright, Henrico County, community affairs manager of Goochland County.
Deanna Fierro, Richmond, educator, Tuckahoe Middle School, Henrico County Public Schools.
Frances Goldman, Henrico County, president, The Tax Complex; immediate past chair, Richmond Jewish Foundation.
Bill Harrison, Richmond, president and executive director, Diversity Richmond.
Bryanna Johns, Richmond, marketing specialist, Markel.
Fletcher Lowe, Richmond, 2018 Correspondent of the Year.
Craig Shields, Chesterfield County, owner, Nu Era Productions.
Samantha Willis, Hanover County, independent journalist.
We have begun looking for members for the next Community Advisory Board, which will begin meeting this fall. Join the conversation about our community. Opinions matter.
If you would like to be a part of the board or want to recommend someone, contact Opinions Editor Pamela Stallsmith at: pstallsmith@timesdispatch.com or (804) 649-6016