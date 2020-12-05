Editorial: In reviewing Henrico’s GreenCity proposal, we’ll set an even higher bar for transparency

“We are thrilled to endorse this bold, visionary opportunity as it is in sync with everything that Henrico County stands for and has been working hard to achieve — inclusion, resiliency, mobility, innovation and job growth,” Vithoulkas said in a statement.

All of that sounds wonderful, but it also sounds a lot like Navy Hill. In reviewing Henrico’s GreenCity proposal, we’ll set an even higher bar for transparency.

While the land and the associated local government are new, the lead developers — Michael Hallmark and Susan Eastridge — are back for a sequel after Navy Hill. GreenCity LLC is a joint venture between their companies, Future Cities LLC and Concord Eastridge Inc., the RTD reported.

We recognize the need for a new arena and for economic growth. At a time when development and tourism have been strained by a pandemic, how do you spur growth? But the scrutiny of GreenCity begins with the same question that guided Navy Hill: How will the project be funded?