Editorial: In reviewing Henrico’s GreenCity proposal, we’ll set an even higher bar for transparency

When the Richmond City Council struck down the Navy Hill arena proposal in February, we lamented the “trust issues” that plagued the project. Fresh ideas and faces were needed at the table.
Tuesday’s news delivered some of both. Henrico County officials, led by County Manager John Vithoulkas, introduced the sweeping GreenCity plan — a new $2.3 billion mixed-use “ecodistrict” development anchored by a 17,000-seat facility.
According to the RTD’s report, GreenCity would be housed on a 204-acre plot of land consisting of two sites: the former Best Products headquarters, owned by the county at the intersection of East Parham Road and Interstate 95; and the Scott Farm, which stretches north toward I-295.
A Henrico news release added GreenCity would feature roughly 2 million square feet of office space; 280,000 square feet of retail space; 2,400 housing units; and two hotels with 300 beds apiece, per the RTD report.
“We are thrilled to endorse this bold, visionary opportunity as it is in sync with everything that Henrico County stands for and has been working hard to achieve — inclusion, resiliency, mobility, innovation and job growth,” Vithoulkas said in a statement.
All of that sounds wonderful, but it also sounds a lot like Navy Hill. In reviewing Henrico’s GreenCity proposal, we’ll set an even higher bar for transparency.
While the land and the associated local government are new, the lead developers — Michael Hallmark and Susan Eastridge — are back for a sequel after Navy Hill. GreenCity LLC is a joint venture between their companies, Future Cities LLC and Concord Eastridge Inc., the RTD reported.
We recognize the need for a new arena and for economic growth. At a time when development and tourism have been strained by a pandemic, how do you spur growth? But the scrutiny of GreenCity begins with the same question that guided Navy Hill: How will the project be funded?
Per the Henrico news release, the developers are poised to formally submit plans and apply to rezone the area in early 2021. On Jan. 26, the Board of Supervisors is slated to discuss the transfer of the Best Products site to the county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA). If the rezoning goes through, the developers would acquire the land from the EDA for $6.2 million — the same amount the county paid for the site nearly a decade ago.
GreenCity then would move to form a community development authority (CDA) to finance building the arena through bonds, the county said. Debt payments on those bonds would come through taxes engendered by the GreenCity development during a 30-year period. Once the debt is paid off, Henrico projects its general fund would net upwards of $20 million per year in tax revenue. The arena would be finished in 2025, the RTD added.
“We are going to be as helpful as we can as a local government with the understanding that this is a private development,” Vithoulkas told the RTD.
In the county’s news release, he also delivered assurances of Henrico’s “extensive experience with CDAs” and their ability to “deliver large-scale development projects that are rich with amenities and potentially transformative for the community.” Successes include Short Pump Town Center, White Oak Village and Reynolds Crossing.
“Each of these projects either met or exceeded its revenue targets and now makes significant tax contributions that help us fund schools, public safety and other core services,” Vithoulkas added.
But the Henrico Citizen, which broke the GreenCity story, drew one key comparison to the city’s Navy Hill project, which leaned on the creation of a tax-increment financing (TIF) district. This was the mechanism to divert revenue to help pay for the arena project, and the TIF controversy was the inclusion of downtown properties outside of the immediate development.
“Though a similar plan is theoretically possible through a CDA, Henrico officials intend to restrict the assessment or tax to the GreenCity project itself, as they did with both the Short Pump Town Center and White Oak projects,” the Citizen’s report said.
But where and how does a $250 million, 17,000-seat arena fit in to either of those case studies? JCPenney stores don’t host hockey games. The Cheesecake Factory is a restaurant, not a concert venue.
Also, “intend” is not the same as “commit” or “guarantee.” The boundaries of Richmond’s proposed TIF district fluctuated. Could Henrico’s project lines be redrawn if needs shift?
“GreenCity will be a community that preserves, embraces and showcases open space, and it will drive economic development and tourism in new and exciting ways while remaining respectful to county taxpayers,” Vithoulkas said in the release. “The arena will put this region back on the entertainment map. It also will provide tremendous benefits to our county while creating no financial risk to our taxpayers.”
Being “respectful” to taxpayers implies that large-scale sports and entertainment facilities can do the opposite. The expectation of “no financial risk” also came up in the Navy Hill proceedings.
And then, there’s the timeline. The Citizen reported that the morning after the Richmond City Council axed Navy Hill, “some of the developers involved in the project contacted Henrico officials to inquire about the possibility of creating a similar project in the county.”
“Ecodistricts are built on social equity, they result in communities that support and encourage diversity,” Hallmark said Tuesday, according to the RTD.
Are they built on trust, too? The Citizen reported that some high-ranking Henrico officials, as well as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other city leaders, were unaware of the project proposal until this past Monday night.
For GreenCity, the bar for transparency will be set even higher. The Richmond region needs a new arena, but the process has to serve our communities well, without the gamesmanship of past efforts. There is promise here, along with plenty of pause.
— Chris Gentilviso