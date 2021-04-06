Editorial: In the fight against COVID-19, every second — and shot — counts

To understand the importance of getting vaccinated, look no further than how getting your shot opens doors to safely resume some elements of prepandemic life. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, a vaccine is the ticket back to normalcy in several ways.

At two weeks after your Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you fully are vaccinated. That means you can see another fully vaccinated family member without masks or social distancing. Same goes for vaccinated friends visiting unvaccinated friends in a single household who are at low risk for severe disease.

Vaccinated workers need not quarantine or get a test if they have a known exposure to COVID-19 and remain asymptomatic. And vaccinated travelers can take trips around the U.S. without testing before or after flights, or self-quarantining upon returning home.

But closely read the CDC guidelines, and getting vaccinated is about more than embracing opportunities to gather. This remains a global public health crisis and, with a majority of people still yet to receive their shots, the coronavirus continues to spread and to mutate.