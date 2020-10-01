Editorial: In trying times, localities must be mindful of their unique tax structures

On Thursday, businesses and customers across the Richmond region experienced a change on some of their receipts.
Effective Oct. 1, a 0.7% sales and use tax increase went into effect in the city of Richmond, the town of Ashland, and the counties of Henrico, Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, New Kent and Powhatan. The General Assembly approved the change earlier this year to help fund the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) and Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a three-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on local businesses.
We continue to be CVTA advocates because of its commitment to better regional mobility. That’s good for businesses, workers, students and others. But in trying times, localities also must be mindful of their unique tax structures.
Earlier this week, Alchemy Coffee, a small business located at 814 West Broad Street near Virginia Commonwealth University, created a visual on Instagram to demonstrate how the city’s unique tax structure affects its prices.
Before taxes, a $4 latte carries five considerations — cost of goods sold ($1.40, 35%), labor ($1.40, 35%), rent ($0.40, 10%), other costs ($0.40, 10%) and profit ($0.40, 10%). But when a consumer pays the bill, the state’s new 6% sales tax and the city’s existing 7.5% meals tax add 54 cents to the total.
“For years we’ve had to cut margins as local/regional taxes increased, inhibiting our ability to raise prices to cover higher costs,” Alchemy Coffee wrote on Instagram @alchemyrva. “It’s been dismissed as ‘pennies on the dollar’ but that’s exactly what we make in profit, ‘pennies on the dollar’.”
The Instagram post rightfully pressed mayoral candidates for plans to help pull back costs and keep local restaurants afloat. We expect more across the region might have similar questions.
After years of neglect, we recognize how meals taxes in Richmond (7.5%, 1.5% toward schools), as well as Henrico (4%), are reshaping learning experiences for the better. But virtual learning has placed futures for beautiful new Richmond Public Schools on hold and small businesses are struggling to hang on.
After striking down a 2% meals tax in 2013, Chesterfield also revisited the possibility of a 2020 referendum to help schools. But in April, the Chesterfield Observer reported that a 4% meals tax — and an estimated $22 million in annual revenue — were off the table. The pandemic halted a decadelong trend of surging taxable sales at restaurants, from $341.6 million in 2009 to $557.9 million in 2019.
Transportation, education and the economy all have been disrupted by the pandemic. Each issue has unique priorities we have to keep investing in. But if small businesses can’t survive, the priorities the meals taxes were intended to fund are in jeopardy, too. When we celebrate new schools, bus lines, roads or biking trails, we have to be mindful of where the revenue came from.
— Chris Gentilviso