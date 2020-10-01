Editorial: In trying times, localities must be mindful of their unique tax structures

After striking down a 2% meals tax in 2013, Chesterfield also revisited the possibility of a 2020 referendum to help schools. But in April, the Chesterfield Observer reported that a 4% meals tax — and an estimated $22 million in annual revenue — were off the table. The pandemic halted a decadelong trend of surging taxable sales at restaurants, from $341.6 million in 2009 to $557.9 million in 2019.

Transportation, education and the economy all have been disrupted by the pandemic. Each issue has unique priorities we have to keep investing in. But if small businesses can’t survive, the priorities the meals taxes were intended to fund are in jeopardy, too. When we celebrate new schools, bus lines, roads or biking trails, we have to be mindful of where the revenue came from.