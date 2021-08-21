Editorial: In Virginia, broadband collaboration is setting rural communities on a clearer, faster course to economic opportunity

GOOCHLAND — In just a few years’ time, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery established itself as a signature central Virginia travel destination, and as an iconic brand of beers enjoyed by connoisseurs across the globe.

Co-founder and CEO Lisa Reynolds Brotherton prides herself on the distinguishing features of her 305-acre farm brewery and agribusiness venue in the rolling hills in Goochland County. She and her team grow their own barley and hops, source their water from on-site wells and age their beers in rare bourbon barrels for months. And she advocates for policy solutions that help entrepreneurial ideas — and subsequently state and local tax revenue — grow.

The fruits of Brotherton’s and similar business owners’ labor — starting with Senate Bill 430, the 2014 legislation that created a farm brewery license — were evident during the first week of March 2020. Lickinghole Creek treated its social media followers to tantalizing views of local strawberry hefeweizen pints and music consumed under a picturesque sunset.