Editorial: In Virginia, COVID can't be an arms race in a larger world

“We’ve reached the top 10 because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” Northam said in a statement. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”

State-level vaccination successes are worth highlighting. But the duration and severity of this pandemic will not be decided within the commonwealth’s borders or on a list of U.S. state rankings. At all levels of government, COVID vaccine messaging must pivot away from being an arms race and toward global collaboration.

On Oct. 25, The Financial Times reported on the failures of COVAX, a public-private partnership designed to deliver equitable access to all countries. The Times noted that low-income countries have received 9.3 vaccines per 100 people (7.1 through COVAX), versus 155 doses in wealthier nations.