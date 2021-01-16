Editorial: Inauguration should be a peaceful transfer

When we saw Monday’s FBI bulletin, we were distraught that agents of domestic intimidation and lawlessness are trying to threaten the peaceful transfer of power, not just in Washington, but throughout the country.

As of this writing, the Virginia State Capitol complex is locked down, barricaded with new temporary fencing and boarded windows and doorways in place. Road closures are planned for the area as well as around the contentious Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, which this past summer emerged as epicenter of protests against racial injustice.

“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with violent plans, you need to turn around right now and go home. You are not welcome here or in our nation’s capital,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday. “And if you come here and act out, Virginia will be ready.”

Public safety hinges on every person and platform in power standing united for truth and democracy. That includes the White House, federal and state lawmakers — and citizens.

The events of Jan. 6 and the subsequent threats of violence are not in line with our Constitution. Brandishing weapons and breaking windows are not democratic principles. Civil discourse and upholding the rule of law are.