Editorial: Inauguration should be a peaceful transfer

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Joe Biden will make this pledge when he takes the oath of office Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States. But because of the threat of another violent insurrection, there will be no huge, cheering crowds on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Gone will be the throngs of well-wishers who fill the streets of Pennsylvania Avenue for the traditional inaugural parade.
All or most of the National Mall is expected to be closed to the general public on Inauguration Day, The Washington Post reported.
Local and federal officials have established a downtown security zone and called up more than 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the presidential swearing-in — including 2,400 troops from Virginia. Among the shutdowns, Metro said it will close 13 rail stations within the security perimeter and alter bus routes in the area.
Instead of the world center of freedom, our nation’s capital resembles an armed citadel. State capitols across the country, including Richmond, are bracing for possible violence.
Why?
Because a riotous mob, stoked by Donald Trump — the outgoing president — stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, trying to thwart our democratic process as Congress met to certify the results. Vandals violated offices, wreaked destruction and threatened the well-being of lawmakers, staff members and others trying to carry out the people’s business.
Five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was defending our nation’s symbol of democracy.
Despite the attempted insurrection, Congress completed its business and certified the results — though 147 Republicans cast votes to object to the election, including Virginia’s four GOP congressional members: U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman, R-1st, Bob Good, R-5th, Ben Cline, R-6th, and Morgan Griffith, R-9th.
Actions carry consequences. Three Republican members of the Virginia General Assembly sent a letter on official House of Delegates letterhead to Vice President Mike Pence pushing for the nullification of Virginia’s election results.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, rightfully stripped Dels. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, and Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, of committee assignments on the Privileges and Elections, Transportation and Courts of Justice panels, respectively. State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, faces possible censure for her questionable defense of pro-Trump rallies ahead of the violence.
Let’s be clear: Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the election, which was confirmed by the states and the courts. There is no credible evidence of fraud. Arguments to the contrary simply are wrong.
Congress learned that there’s a fine line between constitutional rights and lawlessness. The FBI warned of possible armed protests leading up to the inauguration, and that line must firmly be held at state capitols across the country, including ours.
When we saw Monday’s FBI bulletin, we were distraught that agents of domestic intimidation and lawlessness are trying to threaten the peaceful transfer of power, not just in Washington, but throughout the country.
As of this writing, the Virginia State Capitol complex is locked down, barricaded with new temporary fencing and boarded windows and doorways in place. Road closures are planned for the area as well as around the contentious Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, which this past summer emerged as epicenter of protests against racial injustice.
“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with violent plans, you need to turn around right now and go home. You are not welcome here or in our nation’s capital,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday. “And if you come here and act out, Virginia will be ready.”
Public safety hinges on every person and platform in power standing united for truth and democracy. That includes the White House, federal and state lawmakers — and citizens.
The events of Jan. 6 and the subsequent threats of violence are not in line with our Constitution. Brandishing weapons and breaking windows are not democratic principles. Civil discourse and upholding the rule of law are.
The preamble is where our nation’s framers most clearly enunciate the document’s purpose: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
We need a president who will uphold the oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the U.S. Constitution and uphold its sacred principles. The Trump presidency will end, but the values that define American democracy have to stay — continuing, we hope, with the peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Chris Gentilviso