Editorial: International flights would help RIC reach new heights

Each day, the arrival and departure boards at Richmond International Airport (RIC) feature dozens of options for domestic travel. Eight carriers operate roughly 150 daily flights, and the airport’s route map sets a clear expectation.

“Did you know you can travel to virtually any city in the world from Richmond?”

You can, yet not without making an international connection at another airport. Thanks to two recent rounds of federal funding, RIC is moving closer to building a new U.S. Customs and Border Patrol inspection facility. Better access to international flights would help RIC reach new economic heights.

“This is a big deal for the community,” said Perry Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission in a recent RTD news report. “To be international in name only is a disservice to the community.”

It is a big deal. Earlier this month, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced a $665,000 grant from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would go toward the revamped customs facility. Per a release from RIC, that’s in addition to roughly $4 million in Congressionally Directed Spending procured by Warner and Kaine. The total project is expected to cost roughly $7.1 million, with the airport pursuing options including state funding and its own dollars to fill the remaining $2.4 million in costs.

“We are glad to see continued, meaningful investment in the commonwealth’s infrastructure thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law that will make travel through our airports easier and more accessible,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement.

RIC’s history of direct international service included trips to Canada, Mexico and the Bahamas. But as the RTD report explained, the 19-year-old customs screening center has not kept pace with federal standards, so it cannot accommodate international commercial flights.

In a WTVR report, RIC spokesperson Troy Bell said it was too early to determine the exact routes that would be supported by the project. But there already is discussion with airlines, and it likely would start with neighboring countries to the north and south.

Richmond region travelers planning an international trip know there are tough decisions to make. Do connecting flights pose tight transfer windows? Is price a negating factor? Is it worth driving north Dulles International Airport (IAD) or even south to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) for a direct flight?

But the momentum toward a new customs center signals more than a better passenger experience. When Kaine and Warner say “meaningful investment,” they also mean economic impact.

The Airports Council International-North America notes that nationally, U.S. airports contribute $1.4 trillion in economic activity and support roughly 11.5 million jobs. Locally, RIC already generates roughly 16,000 jobs and annual economic activity of more than $2 billion, per its website.

Adding international flight capabilities only stands to enhance more business opportunities for the Richmond region and the entire commonwealth. Per the Greater Richmond Partnership, the region already is home to eight Fortune 500 headquarters: Performance Food Group (food wholesale), Altria (tobacco), Carmax (automotive), Dominion Energy (electric and gas utility), Markel (insurance), Owens & Minor (health care wholesaler, Genworth Financial (insurance) and ARKO (convenience stores).

The more, the merrier for the area economy. And consider the alternative: Dozens of small cities across the United States have lost commercial air service this year. That impacts those local economies.

For example, in late June, American Airlines announced it was no longer traveling to Toledo, Ohio, citing a pilot shortage. Decades ago, the northwest Ohio region had seven Fortune 500 companies. Per the publication’s 2022 map, the area now is down to three.

Adding access to international flights at RIC will not solve a systemwide pilot shortage or other airline issues. But it will position the Richmond region and the commonwealth to compete for top-notch business and leisure opportunities.

RIC is heading in a positive direction thanks to this funding. Better access to international flights would help the airport reach new heights.

— Chris Gentilviso