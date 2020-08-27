Editorial: Internet safety in the virtual classroom

Across Virginia, students and their families — as well as teachers and administrators — are preparing for the first day of school. But this is no ordinary year. Instead of the usual back-to-school preparations of cleaning classrooms, confirming bus schedules and assembling supplies, many are checking their internet connectivity.
Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, numerous public school divisions across the commonwealth are starting the new school year virtually. Some districts will open their school doors, while others will follow a hybrid approach with both online and in-person instruction.
But for those who will start the school year virtually, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Central Virginia offers tips about how to stay safe online and avoid being scammed, hacked or otherwise conned — especially children.
For parents, the BBB advises that they keep a close watch over their child’s social media accounts. Many sites, the BBB says, “are designed to collect and sell unauthorized user details and behaviors looking to engage in targeted marketing.”
Also, contests and giveaways seek to collect personal and financial information on entry forms that can lead to identity theft. Parents should supervise filling out any forms. And they should beware of junk email with links that children can click on, leading to possible scams.
Parents also should be on the lookout for apps or game features that can unknowingly cost money, target your child with ads, or collect and share personal information. The same holds true with websites that allow children to download free media, which opens the door to a computer virus or permitting a cyberthief to track financial transactions, your location or stealthily tap into your household Wi-Fi.
For teachers and administrators, the BBB recommends that they ensure the software used for instruction is secure. “The days of Zoom bombing, phishing and other forms of cybercriminal activity aren’t over,” the nonprofit warns. And it’s good practice to regularly back up your computer and make sure your security updates are current.
The coming school year will bring new challenges, especially in this unusual time of pandemic. Internet safety is important, and should be followed whether you’re online for school, business or personal use. Watch what you click or download, and don’t be scammed.
— Pamela Stallsmith