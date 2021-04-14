Editorial: Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause is a reminder to keep things in perspective

When J&J received its EUA from the FDA in late February, scientific evidence was cited from the final Phase 3 trials, showing the vaccine was 85% effective in stopping severe disease among a group of just under 44,000 participants. That’s far less than 7 million and, while the blood clot issue undeniably is serious, the final point from UNC Health most resonates.

“If the benefits outweigh any possible risks of the vaccine and manufacturing quality can be ensured, the FDA will approve the vaccine for emergency use,” the explainer adds.

Are the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweighing any possible risks? Which scenario is preferable: a) 7 million people now with a better form of protection against COVID-19 than a face mask or staying 6 feet apart, and a handful of cases that require time for health officials to study; or b) months of waiting while everyone continues to be at risk?

Given the gravity of how quickly the coronavirus was spreading in the winter, there was no time to waste in pursuing the EUA route. And given the U.S.’ supply of Pfizer and Moderna alternatives, why not err on the side of caution and further study the J&J issue?