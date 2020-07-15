In an editorial this past August, we asked if battle lines were being drawn once again in Hanover County. The question was posed after a local NAACP chapter filed a federal lawsuit against the county and its school board for continuing to refuse to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The suit argued that the Confederate names violated the First and Fourteenth amendment rights of African American students and forced them “to champion a legacy of segregation and oppression in order to participate in school activities.”
The lawsuit ended up being thrown out in May by U.S. District Judge Robert Payne, who opined that the while the names might be offensive to some NAACP members, the complaint “fails to allege facts sufficient to state a claim for relief.” The judge also noted that a two-year statute of limitations had expired, since the schools were named after Confederate leaders more than 50 years ago.
Critics of that decision vowed to keep fighting for new names. But, as of now, it appears those seeking to rename the schools can declare a victory. On Tuesday, the Hanover School Board decided in a 4-3 vote to rename the schools.
The decision was no doubt influenced by the nationwide demonstrations that erupted after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The protests have ignited a national conversation about racial equality that has caused many to examine their own practices and policies toward Americans of color.
Times have changed and so have many individuals. School Board member Bob Hundley might be one of them. Two years ago, he voted to keep the Confederate school names. But on Tuesday he voted in favor of the move, telling the RTD that “he doesn’t believe the schools can be ‘an inclusive and welcoming environment for students and learning’ without recognizing the opposition to their Confederate names.”
The school division received more than 33 comments ahead of Tuesday’s meeting supporting the name changes; only two of them were in favor of keeping the names. While the vocal majority was loud and clear in its desire to see the schools renamed, it made its points peacefully and persuasively.
We applaud the decision.
— Robin Beres
Long past time for Hanover to do the right thing. Kudo's to the protestors and BLM for forcing the county to fix this mess.....
