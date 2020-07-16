Tuesday was a terrible night for the city of Richmond. Six people were shot in at least four separate incidents. Two of those victims — a mother of seven and a 15-year-old boy — were killed. A 6-year-old and a 3-year-old also were shot but are expected to survive.
A resident of the George Mason Square Apartments where the 15-year-old was killed told the RTD that she had watched the child grow up. When she heard gunfire, she initially did not “think it was anything serious” because the sound of gunshots is so common at the complex. That in itself is a tragedy.
The Richmond Police Department (RPD) held a news conference Wednesday to address the spate of shootings. During the conference, Richmond Deputy Chief John O’Kleasky said that the night’s violence had left officers “concerned and disturbed.”
Deputy Chief Sydney Collier said that the police were going to do everything in their power to find the shooters, adding that “when children are hurt, that just does not make sense to us.”
And Police Chief Gerald Smith told the gathered that anyone who is not outraged that two small children were shot, “should check their heart.” The new police chief has been on the job for only a little more than two weeks.
Just two days earlier, on Monday, Smith held his first interview since assuming office on July 1. During that interview, he firmly rejected the calls to defund the RPD that have been growing since the George Floyd killing in late May.
Activists, as well as at least two Richmond City Council members, want to redirect those funds to Richmond Public Schools, the Department of Social Services, and organizations that provide mental health and community-focused services.
But Smith says with less funding, the police department would not be effective. During Monday’s interview, he told reporters that “the question is not defund the police; it’s fund the change.”
We agree with the chief. One of the core functions of any government — including the city of Richmond — is to provide a safe environment for its citizens. The police play an integral role in providing that safety. Rather than reducing police presence, especially in troubled areas, it would be more beneficial to provide officers with better training in areas such as crisis intervention and mental health emergencies. Tuesday night’s violence proves that.
— Robin Beres
I guess the defunding demands have shot right over the author of this piece's head... Defunding doesn't mean no police...~~~ Bob
Of course we need the police. That unfortunate meme “defund the police” completely misses the mark.
