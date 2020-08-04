We thought the Hanover County School Board voted this past month to remove the names honoring Confederate leaders from two public schools.
Appropriately, the signage for Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School promptly was taken down from the buildings. But then on Monday, Hanover Schools announced that the signage would temporarily be reinstalled while the system works through the renaming process.
If the board agreed to drop the names of the schools, then why waste time and money briefly restoring the anachronistic appellations that honor two Confederate generals and the president of the failed Confederacy? What kind of message does that send?
“The names and changing of the names at each school have been an extremely sensitive issue to many Hanoverians,” Chris Whitley, a spokesman for Hanover Schools, said in a statement on Monday.
“The School Board recognizes that those who find the names offensive would like them removed immediately and those who are not offended by the names would have liked them to remain longer.”
Hanover Schools staff will present a renaming plan to the School Board at its Aug. 11 meeting, and the board expects to vote on new names in October, the RTD reported.
This divisive issue isn’t new. In 2018, the School Board voted 5-2 to keep the names. This past year, the Hanover NAACP filed a federal lawsuit contending that the names violated the constitutional rights of African American students, forcing them to “champion a legacy of segregation and oppression in order to participate in school activities.” A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in May.
Against the backdrop of the School Board’s 4-3 vote several weeks ago, protests have roiled the nation and region amid calls for ending systemic racism and police brutality following George Floyd’s horrific murder. Nearly all the Confederate monuments that once dominated Richmond’s prominent public spaces are gone, either toppled by protesters or removed by the city.
Some members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors took umbrage at the School Board’s decision. Supervisor Canova Peterson asked for the School Board to reconsider its action, calling the vote “a complete failure of leadership.”
The failure of leadership lies with those who wish to turn back the clock. Respect the School Board’s decision and move on. The board voted to remove the controversial names. Keep them off.
— Pamela Stallsmith
