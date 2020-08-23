Editorial: Keeping a job without broadband during a pandemic

This is the second of a two-part editorial.
When Bonnie Moody, her husband, Tam, and their son, Tyler, moved to Rhodes Lane in 2015, they were prepared for a quieter way of life. After a historic August spate of rainfall in Chesterfield County, they’re monitoring nearby creeks. They’re watching the front door to keep snakes out and the backyard, too, where a bear has roamed in recent weeks.
The family didn’t expect such a steep climb for high-speed broadband internet in their home. The struggle grew so difficult that they no longer all live under the same roof. At their previous home in Chester a few miles away, the Moodys could choose Verizon or Comcast for service. Before moving to Rhodes Lane, they reviewed online broadband maps, which said the address was eligible for Comcast.
Five years later, this quaint, windy road with around 70 homes is defined by an inconvenient truth. The maps were unreliable. While neighbors toward the ends of Rhodes Lane have service, the Moodys are among 20 or so homes in a middle dead zone.
Since COVID-19 hit, this inconvenience has become dire. Keeping a job without broadband during a pandemic has brought a new level of stress to this rural slice of Chesterfield.
Tyler is an IT professional and he applied his technical skills, trying every solution he could think of to improve the situation. He investigated wireless access points, deploying repeaters, Yagi antennas — any tool to connect their home. He asked internet service providers (ISPs) about running lines down the driveway and offered to be responsible for upkeep, to no avail. “There’s just no line of sight,” Tyler said. “And it’s a lot of money.”
When the Moodys lived in Chester, Tyler was working on IT certifications. One of the credentials required a 90-day lab and a connection to a VPN server. The final exam was a timed 24-hour test, monitored via a webcam to ensure no cheating. Without a high-speed connection, he could not complete it at Rhodes Lane. “I understand this is just a little stretch of road,” Bonnie said. “But we can’t be the only people.”
They’re not. Down the street, Judy Hartsoe’s job as a medical coder has moved from an office with broadband to her rural home. Her work involves highly sensitive patient information — addresses, Social Security numbers, histories of illnesses and conditions. The sizes of documents vary from as little as two pages, to as many as 10,000.
Hartsoe’s company has secure technology in place to protect the data she’s working with from anywhere. But without broadband, she battles to keep moving through tasks accurately and efficiently. Amid COVID-19, there is no timetable for an office return. “I’m constantly losing the signal because of all of the data that I’m uploading,” she said. “So I have to reset it, start over again.”
While juggling the work-from-home hurdles, Hartsoe’s meetings continue. Skype and Zoom calls routinely drop, and she has to reboot her Verizon Jetpack hotspot throughout the day. As Hartsoe loses time, the hits to her family’s budget keep coming. About twice a month, she purchases a $70 data boost, on top of the normal bill. She already lost a job in the past because of insufficient signals at home. “It’s OK but not good enough for what I do,” Judy said of the hotspot. “I have to pay for it, dearly.”
The costs of keeping a job during COVID-19 exceed monthly tech bills. In Tyler’s case, the pandemic required a new address. After years of lost time struggling to keep up with certifications, he moved back to Chester to a home with Verizon FiOS service.
Tyler also handles IT infrastructure at a company. His work involves building computers and custom servers with a variety of operating systems. Not being able to quickly update, patch or upgrade devices poses security risks. While at Rhodes Lane, the best option was unsustainable: loading a large PC on wheels into a truck, offloading it at his company’s office, installing the updates and bringing the device back home.
For Bonnie and Tam, basic iPhone updates on a satellite connection could take multiple attempts and 30 minutes, if they work at all. Grocery or ticket orders also might not go through. Tam is semiretired but still works and serves on local boards, and recently, an emergency evening Zoom meeting forced him to drive to his nearby office.
Without a firm timeline on COVID-19, or a broadband connection cheaper than price quotes as high as $23,000, Rhodes Lane is two worlds. Some families sit disconnected, worried about the next task, watching as other neighbors get broadband, and other parts of Chesterfield have choice among providers.
Could the Moody family have stayed under one roof? Could Tyler be closer to his real dream — launching a cybersecurity consulting startup — without such heavy costs and lost time?
Could Judy Hartsoe spend less time worrying about work and tech issues, and more time with her retired husband, Dennis? Could they look after their middle school-aged grandson while his mom works and help him with online classes, rather than him be home alone because of their internet issue?
“It just seemed like we were hearing a variety of excuses as to why it could not be done, without costing the homeowners so much money,” Bonnie said. “But if we were willing to pay a higher price, it could be done. And I guess that — it’s just frustrating.”
We agree, and we know they’re not alone. Families across Virginia are disconnected and struggling to work during this pandemic. There is no more room for delay. There has to be a better, faster, more affordable solution.
— Chris Gentilviso
Yesterday: Accessing health care without broadband