This November, Virginians who wish to cast their ballots absentee will not have to provide a reason why. This long overdue change to an outdated state law cleared the General Assembly this past session and became effective July 1.
As lawmakers debated the bill, who could have guessed that the global coronavirus pandemic soon would shutter our schools and many businesses, instigating stay-at-home orders and upending our lives. But as life continues, so do our elections.
Since mid-March, when these orders began taking effect, Virginia has held two elections: for municipal offices in May and congressional primaries in June. Amid concerns of the highly contagious virus, absentee voting surged — a trend that is on course for the upcoming election.
In Northern Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, according to an RTD article — citing information from the Virginia Public Access Project — applications for absentee ballots by mail already have surpassed the total from four years ago. In the 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts, those requests so far are quickly approaching the number for all of 2016.
Under the new law, Virginia is a “no excuse” voting state. That means you don’t have to specify a state-approved reason to vote absentee by mail or in person ahead of an election.
Starting 45 days before Election Day, Virginians can vote in person at their local registrar’s office. Or they can request ballots by mail, which will be sent to voters in mid-September. To find out more about absentee or early voting, visit the state Department of Elections at: elections.virginia.gov
Know your voting options. The bottom line is, whether it’s at the polls, early in-person or an absentee ballot, vote. It’s perhaps the most sacred American right.
— Pamela Stallsmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'll walk through vats of COVID19 Naked to vote and end Trump......November is coming...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.