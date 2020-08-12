I voted sticker with usa flag
GETTY IMAGES

This November, Virginians who wish to cast their ballots absentee will not have to provide a reason why. This long overdue change to an outdated state law cleared the General Assembly this past session and became effective July 1.

As lawmakers debated the bill, who could have guessed that the global coronavirus pandemic soon would shutter our schools and many businesses, instigating stay-at-home orders and upending our lives. But as life continues, so do our elections.

Since mid-March, when these orders began taking effect, Virginia has held two elections: for municipal offices in May and congressional primaries in June. Amid concerns of the highly contagious virus, absentee voting surged — a trend that is on course for the upcoming election.

In Northern Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, according to an RTD article — citing information from the Virginia Public Access Project — applications for absentee ballots by mail already have surpassed the total from four years ago. In the 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts, those requests so far are quickly approaching the number for all of 2016.

Under the new law, Virginia is a “no excuse” voting state. That means you don’t have to specify a state-approved reason to vote absentee by mail or in person ahead of an election.

Starting 45 days before Election Day, Virginians can vote in person at their local registrar’s office. Or they can request ballots by mail, which will be sent to voters in mid-September. To find out more about absentee or early voting, visit the state Department of Elections at: elections.virginia.gov

Know your voting options. The bottom line is, whether it’s at the polls, early in-person or an absentee ballot, vote. It’s perhaps the most sacred American right.

— Pamela Stallsmith

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email