Editorial: Lab schools have to keep pace with an evolving economy

In July 2020, Virginia workers were reeling from the economic aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more than 342,000 people were unemployed at that time — up from roughly 113,000 a year earlier.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin had a vision for workers in need of new careers and companies in search of skilled employees. Months before his candidacy, he launched VA Ready — a business-led partnership that would help Virginians find “family-sustaining and fulfilling” career pathways in high-growth industries. VA Ready involved conversations with employers about their needs, and with education partners who could deliver related training. It also prioritized incentives for students.

“There never has been a more critical time to invest in retraining and reskilling people to help get them back to work in high-demand industries, and to make our workforce more resilient in the face of future threats,” Youngkin wrote in a July 2020 Times-Dispatch op-ed.

In his first 100 days as governor, Youngkin has been equally committed to carving out promising opportunities for Virginia children. In mid-April, he traveled to Google’s Reston office to unveil a $250,000 grant for CodeVA. The money would go toward developing a system of computer science lab schools. This past week, he visited CodeRVA Regional High School in Richmond — a computer science magnet school with children from 15 area divisions — highlighting it as a model for how lab schools could operate.

The governor’s vision is absolutely worth pursuing. But for his lab school framework to be effective, it has to keep pace with an evolving economy.

Industries can change for a variety of reasons. In December 2013, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released decade-long employment projections through the year 2022. The BLS assessment included five reasons why “occupational mixes change.” Virginia leaders should be mindful of these factors before building out lab schools.

***

Technology

As new tools and techniques make work more efficient, fewer employees might be needed to fill some job sectors. For example, BLS noted in 2013 how online shopping was starting to replace brick-and-mortar stores, and subsequently could cause cuts to retail positions.

Since the start of 2020, that certainly has happened in the Richmond region. Notable major department store closures include Nordstrom at Short Pump Town Center, JCPenney at Virginia Center Commons and Sears at Chesterfield Towne Center.

Computer science is a far cry from retail. But it’s worth considering how skills taught at a lab school could become less person-dependent over time.

Changes in business practices or production methods

In 2013, BLS pointed to grocery stores that were adding self-checkout lanes, which meant fewer cashiers or baggers would be needed. In 2022, grocery chains are employing different strategies to keep customer bases strong and happy.

Visit a Trader Joe’s store, and cashiers still bag every customer’s purchase. In an April 2020 Business Insider report, some even questioned why the company did not offer self-checkout, pickup or curbside options during the early stages of COVID-19.

Visit a Kroger or Publix location, and both self- and regular-checkout options exist. But visit new Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh stores in Washington and Northern Virginia, and there are no cashiers. Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology uses artificial intelligence and ceiling cameras to track grocery purchases. It automatically charges customers’ credit or debit cards, without a checkout line.

Will technologies like “Just Walk Out” yield computer science jobs down the road? Over the next decade, how will these kinds of adjustments affect a lab school’s curriculum?

Outsourcing

BLS’ 2013 brief warned companies can replace in-house jobs with contract workers employed by other firms. Human resources specialists were cited as one example.

Another case study recently emerged in West Virginia. Pharmaceutical company Viatris closed a manufacturing plant in Morgantown, outsourcing 1,500-plus jobs overseas. Formerly known as Mylan, the plant provided good-paying positions for more than five decades until its local brand merged with Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, to form Viatris.

To support West Virginians affected by the closure, Gov. Jim Justice brokered negotiations to transfer ownership of the plant to an arm of West Virginia University, as well as provide tuition scholarships for out-of-work employees. WVU now is aiming to revamp the plant as a mall-like incubator for life science businesses, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently reported.

Meanwhile, central Virginia has been building a promising advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs cluster, centered in the Richmond region. If lab schools were launched to support those jobs, but outsourcing happened down the line, could similar safeguards with local higher education institutions be in place for students and alumni? How will the public and private sectors work together to navigate unforeseen challenges?

Replacement of one product or service for another

Google was a strong launch partner for Youngkin’s lab school push. The company employs roughly 500 people in Virginia, and with a fresh $300 million investment, its economic impact will hit nearly $8.8 billion, the governor’s office said.

But tech companies routinely weather disruptive times. For example, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) recently reported its second straight drop in quarterly earnings — a first in more than a decade. CEO Mark Zuckerberg structured the company’s rebranding around the idea that it would shift from social media to the Metaverse, a new world of virtual reality.

Fast forward years from now: The Metaverse gamble turns out to be a good one, bringing in billions of dollars in economic impact to Virginia through VR jobs. The commonwealth then creates a lab school to train students for those high-demand VR careers.

Then, an unexpected privacy issue emerges — similar to the struggles that have diminished Facebook users’ trust in the digital platform. The Metaverse then crashes. How will the lab school pivot to keep serving students and meet funding obligations? How will the public-private partnership adapt?

Organizational restructuring of work

To help a company better realize its desired economic output, job duties can change. BLS’ 2013 brief cited the example of dental hygienists taking on routine tasks that once had to be performed by dentists.

If a science lab school for health care careers was created, would similar issues emerge? For example, a recent Times-Dispatch report noted how Virginia has endured a serious nursing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The commonwealth likely has only 60% to 70% of the staff members needed, the report added.

How would a lab school navigate such voids and shifts in nursing specialties? For example, a career as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (at least 7 years of training) requires a different path than a certified nursing assistant (a matter of weeks). With time (and technology) could the tasks of (and training for) one nursing profession be assumed by another?

***

On paper, the governor’s lab school vision is loaded with innovative ideas. But once put into practice, over time, these kinds of questions should be considered. Training our youths is a different kind of investment than reskilling adult employees who chose to take on new, high-demand fields.

“At a time when Virginia employers in sectors such as technology, health care and manufacturing are expecting to have tens of thousands of job openings over the next few years, people in lower-paying jobs most vulnerable to layoffs are stuck because they lack the credentials to work in more dynamic sectors,” Youngkin said in the July 2020 RTD op-ed.

Virginia children deserve pathways that lead to fulfilling jobs, but not all students are going to work in “dynamic sectors.” And dynamic, by definition, means “characterized by constant change.” Lab schools have to keep pace with an evolving economy.

— Chris Gentilviso