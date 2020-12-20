Editorial: Lessons for the new economy

In Canada, the province of Ontario “has allocated $350 million to focus on the development of AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles and other technologies.”And that’s just a single province — whose population is a little north that of Pennsylvania. Canada’s federal government is in the process of spending about $700 million over five years to spur the growth of technology companies in certain sectors. The Startup Genome report says that’s working — singling out just about every major Canadian city for some kind of special mention and often crediting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “supercluster” project for providing some — though not all — of the impetus behind the economic growth. Even the rural provinces of Atlantic Canada — in some ways the Appalachia of Canada — merit their own section in this global report: “Something special is happening here.”

We don’t have to philosophically like any of this, but be advised this is what the competition is doing. If the United States had the same kind of economic policies that Canada does, how much money would Washington be investing in trying to create a new economy in Appalachia?