Editorial: Lessons from Miami

The National Basketball Association finals tipped off this past week, which means it’s time for our traditional sports challenge: What economic lessons can we learn from the two cities whose teams have made it this far — in this case, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat?
We’ve dealt with Los Angeles before — with baseball’s Dodgers in 2018 and football’s Rams in 2019 — and those lessons haven’t changed. Los Angeles is a global technology center (Snapchat is an LA invention), with a lot of big universities producing graduates to fill its already-deep talent pool. So let’s look at Miami.
We’ve historically thought of Miami as a city built on tourism and certain industries that operate, shall we say, somewhat outside the law. There’s a reason why the TV show “Miami Vice” was set in Miami, Fla., and not, say, Miami, Ohio. Now here’s the surprising update: Miami today has made itself into a technology hub. It made the top 20 for Amazon’s HQ2, which served as a kind of affirmation of its newfound status. Forbes magazine says Miami now ranks with New York and Los Angeles “as among the hottest in the country for startup activity.”
The Miami Herald reported this past year that the city had more coworking spaces per capita than any other city in the country and that the number of technology jobs grew by 40% from 2012 to 2017. Even more affirmation: This past year, Global Startup Ecosystem Report listed Miami as one of 10 rising tech cities and promoted it into the Top 30 worldwide. That’s a long way from where Miami was in 1981, when it made the cover of TIME magazine as an example of a city in decline. Now Forbes and other business publications regularly profile Miami as a new tech hot spot. So how did Miami build a new economy?
This is where things get curious — and challenging for us. For every other tech hub we’ve looked at, the answer usually can be traced back to a major research university — a comforting answer for those of us within Virginia Tech’s orbit, and a reason why we keep pointing out that Gov. Ralph Northam proposed to turn the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university and has yet to deliver. Miami, though, is different because it doesn’t have a big-name research university at its center.
What Miami does have is a lot of immigration from Latin America and with it, a lot of international investment. Miami’s culture and geography make it unique — it’s a good place from which to do business with Latin America. That’s not a lesson that offers any applications for us. However, Miami’s immigrant-heavy population does.
A report this past year by the nonprofit group New American Economy found that immigrants are 10% more likely to start a business than native-born Americans; in the Roanoke Valley, that figure is even higher. It found that while immigrants constitute 5.5% of the valley’s population, 7.3% of the valley’s business owners are immigrants — so in the Roanoke Valley, immigrants are 32.7% more likely to start a business. Economically speaking, we want more immigration, not less.
In Miami, immigration has helped create a technology hub despite the absence of the most logical asset, a major research university. The Miami Herald reports that immigrants constitute a higher percentage of the recent college graduates in Miami (41.4%) than anywhere else in the U.S.
Put another way, Miami’s new tech economy wouldn’t exist without immigration. Two years ago, the Federal Reserve attributed Miami’s economic growth to immigration. In the span of about 40 years — “a short time in the life of a city,” the Fed wrote — immigration had helped transform Miami into “a dynamic metropolis” of global stature. Some 40% of the city’s businesses are owned by immigrants.
Miami’s strong rate of its immigration — and its strong international connections that account for a lot of investment — also helped it recover from the recession faster than other cities. From 2010 to 2014, just five cities accounted for 50% of the startups in the U.S., according to the Economic Innovation Group. New York and Los Angeles were two of those. So, too, were two other underrated tech hubs — Dallas and Houston.
The fifth city perhaps was the most unexpected for the uninitiated — Miami. Miami has other lessons to teach us, too. According to a study by Florida International University, only one other city (San Jose, Calif.) has a higher percentage of minority-owned businesses and only one other city (Denver) has a higher percentage of women-owned businesses. Put another way, Miami does a better job than most other places in making full use of its population in the economy. Miami’s diversity might explain the rate of minority-owned businesses (37%) but doesn’t explain its high rate of women-owned businesses (23%). We don’t envy Miami’s hurricanes or its rising sea levels. But we ought to be able to look at Miami’s transformed economy and wonder why immigration supposedly is so bad for us when it’s obviously been so good for Miami.
— Adapted from The Roanoke Times