Editorial: Lessons from rural Texas

“In the best of times, oil and gas revenues make up about 20% of Oldham [County’s] operating budget, but times are not always the best and those payments are hard to count on,” the report says. In fact, over the past decade, oil and gas revenues have dropped 80% to 90%.

That sounds a lot like counties in Virginia’s southwest coalfields that have seen their revenues from coal severance taxes plummet along with coal production.

However, now six wind farms have located in Oldham County — and they account for 50% of the county’s tax revenue. Put another way, wind farms now account for 2.5 times as much revenue as oil and gas did.

“Because of the agreements that school districts are able to make with wind farms, three out of the four school districts in the county were able to hold bond elections and build new facilities, something that would have never happened without the wind industry coming to town,” the report says. “Three-quarters of the cost of the new school facilities can be attributed directly to the wind industry.”