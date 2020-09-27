Editorial: Lessons from the Stanley Cup finals

This year, the National Hockey League staged its delayed playoffs in two bio-secure “bubbles” in Canada, where virus rates are one-fifth what they are in the United States. The Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning found themselves in Edmonton, Alberta, a metro about the size of Richmond.
The Stanley Cup finals offered yet another opportunity to ponder wonder why Canada has one of the lowest virus rates in the world while we have one of the highest. Hint: It’s not necessarily because of government action. Alberta’s conservative premier (the equivalent of a governor) brags that his province has the “least restrictive public health measures in North America,” with the exception of South Dakota. The difference is that Canadians are taking the virus more seriously than Americans.
The Stanley Cup finals also offer an opportunity for us to engage in one of our favorite parlor games — to take the two cities involved in a major sports championship and see what economic lessons we can glean from them.
Tampa, Fla., has two economic assets we can never hope to emulate — a major military base and a port that once was a pirate’s cove. Dallas, though, has an economic history that seems more familiar to those of us in this part of Virginia.
Dallas grew up in the late 1800s and early 1900s as a transportation hub, surrounded first by a thriving agricultural economy and later an energy economy. Broadly speaking, that sounds a lot like Roanoke, and other cities in Southwest and Southside Virginia. Dallas just had cotton where we had tobacco, oil where we had coal. Dallas is a city made for stereotypes — just check how many times it gets name-checked in country songs. There’s the “Dallas” that Larry Hagman made famous in the ’80s TV show, and then there’s the Dallas of today that hasn’t quite permeated the national consciousness.
Dallas has what’s described as the fourth-largest Muslim community in the United States. It’s home to the sixth-largest LGBT population in the country. Dallas is a more diverse city than its cotton-and-oil heritage in another way: It’s now one of the nation’s biggest technology capitals.
In terms of both current and projected demand for tech workers, the Computing Technology Industry Association in 2018 ranked Dallas a better “tech town” than Seattle, Northern Virginia or Boston — and just behind Silicon Valley. Forbes magazine has ranked it as one of five cities poised to become “the next Silicon Valley.” Some style Dallas “the Silicon Prairie.” So how did Dallas become a tech town?
You can trace the answer back to Texas Instruments, a company founded in Dallas in 1951. Texas Instruments was responsible for the first commercial silicon transistor (1954), the first transistor radio (1954), the first integrated circuit board (1958), the first hand-held calculator (1967) and the first single-chip microcontroller (1970). In theory, Dallas should have been Silicon Valley. Instead, engineers — and venture capitalists — in California soon overshadowed Texas, but Dallas’ tech community has been there all along.
It’s only now that Dallas is getting the recognition it deserves. Yes, Silicon Valley has Apple and lots of glamour but Dallas has AT&T and that’s no accident. The world’s largest telecommunications company could have gone anywhere it wanted; in 2008 the company decided it wanted to go to Dallas — a city with global air service and a concentration of tech workers.
Actually, you can trace Dallas’ tech roots back further than Texas Instruments. TI grew out of an earlier company, founded in 1930, that made equipment that used seismic readings to detect petroleum deposits. In a way, the oil industry in Texas indirectly gave birth to what today we’d call “high tech,” in much the same way that U.S. Navy experiments in communications technology around San Francisco laid the groundwork for today’s Silicon Valley. That raises a painful question for us: Why did our energy industry (coal) not produce similar spinoffs? If it had, perhaps today Appalachia would be home to an entirely different industry and not dealing with the economic problems that it is.
We can’t undo history, as much as we might wish we could, but we can change a future that hasn’t happened yet. One lesson from Dallas is the importance of having a stake in the technology sector. Another is that one startup can make a real difference and, in time, help grow an entirely new business sector.
That’s why there’s such emphasis in the Roanoke and New River valleys on trying to grow new companies. The Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program — RAMP — which tries to take small startups and give their entrepreneurs the business advice they need to grow into bigger startups is one piece of that strategy. In July, RAMP announced six new companies had been accepted in its fourth round of “acceleration” training. That’s an advantage the founders of Texas Instruments didn’t have back in 1951, but it’s how many cities are trying to jump-start their tech sectors. Perhaps the question for other cities in the region is why they don’t have a similar program — and, more constructively, what it would take to create ones across Southside and Southwest?
—Adapted from The Roanoke Times