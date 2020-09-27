Editorial: Lessons from the Stanley Cup finals

Actually, you can trace Dallas’ tech roots back further than Texas Instruments. TI grew out of an earlier company, founded in 1930, that made equipment that used seismic readings to detect petroleum deposits. In a way, the oil industry in Texas indirectly gave birth to what today we’d call “high tech,” in much the same way that U.S. Navy experiments in communications technology around San Francisco laid the groundwork for today’s Silicon Valley. That raises a painful question for us: Why did our energy industry (coal) not produce similar spinoffs? If it had, perhaps today Appalachia would be home to an entirely different industry and not dealing with the economic problems that it is.

We can’t undo history, as much as we might wish we could, but we can change a future that hasn’t happened yet. One lesson from Dallas is the importance of having a stake in the technology sector. Another is that one startup can make a real difference and, in time, help grow an entirely new business sector.