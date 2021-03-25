Editorial: Let localities lead and implement solutions — when and where they can

“As we have been reminded many times over the past year, this pandemic requires coordination and cooperation of every segment of our community,” Vithoulkas said in a January county news release. “Local governments have accomplished more by working regionally with the support and assistance of state and federal agencies.”

Recent events make us wonder: Could the state do more to accelerate that principle?

For some localities, state and federal aid — such as new Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Danville, Petersburg, Portsmouth and Prince William County — might need to be the largest, steadiest hand steering the vaccines. But other localities appear hamstrung by the current system, especially ones living week to week with massive waitlists, greater capacity to deliver shots and yet supply levels that fall far short of what’s possible. We need less software and bureaucracy, and more local relationships that maximize efficiency.