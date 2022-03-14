Editorial :Let's aim for less police referrals, more dialogue

Amendments to existing legislation requiring principals to report certain misdemeanors to law enforcement stymies efforts made by 2020 laws passed that gave principals broader discretion on whether to report such misdemeanors.

While both Senate Bill 36 and its companion House Bill 4 passed earlier this month, the bills received several dozen “no votes” from Virginia legislators. Many have said this reversal will lead to an excessive reporting of minor offenses — such as simple assault or disorderly conduct — of Black and brown students with disabilities, thus again giving fuel to the schools-to-prison pipeline.

The then-proposed amendments during the tug-of-war committee meetings also drew rebukes from the Virginia School Boards Association. Bill supporters, including Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City County, the chief patron for SB 36, as reported by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Capital News Service, said the legislation gives more structure to existing bipartisan laws that also require school administrators to report felony offenses.

Interestingly, there a clause in the Norment bill that appears to allow for some wiggle room. Near the end of amendments offered for considerations, the bill states:

“Nothing in this section shall require delinquency charges to be filed or prevent schools from dealing with school-based offenses through graduated sanctions or educational programming before a delinquency charge is filed with the juvenile court.”

Instead of an avalanche of blanket referrals to police any time a potential disorderly conduct, disruptive behavior or trespassing charge surfaces, maybe with this clause in mind, school administrators and law enforcement can aim for less referrals and more dialogue. With the increased dialogue, the goal would be create a better atmosphere for students to learn in — and not turn schools into mini detention centers.

“It’s really a start for school systems to start having some serious conversations about how they are establishing resources internally, within their school districts to handle what, again, I believe, is one of the collateral consequences of COVID,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said recently.

Now officially in year three of the pandemic, while many want to believe the worst has passed, families and school divisions still are reeling from its effects. And during those three years, violent crime has gone up nationwide and particularly, gun violence has gone up, with communities of color more significantly impacted. Domestic violence has had an uptick as well, Taylor added.

Did an uptick in crime prompt a rollback of a revamp on the existing law? It’s not entirely clear, but it is no secret more students and families are hurting because of the pandemic.

There is enough evidence, however, to show that kicking problems down the road, out of the schools and into the courts is not the way to go, especially with children who have mental health issues.

Less than a decade ago, Virginia lead the nation with the highest number of referrals of students to police departments, majority of which were disproportionately Black and brown children coming from more disadvantaged backgrounds.

Students in The commonwealth had a referral rate of 16 out of every 1,000 students, as reported by a 2015 Center for Public Integrity report, which did an investigative series looking at inequality in public schools using U.S. Department of Education data. Student referrals to police were among the highest in Chesterfield County a decade ago, according to the same 2015 CPI report.

Numbers improved slightly two years later, but it was a clarion call for legislative change. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, led the bill that gave principals more leeway when deciding when to call law enforcement. Since passing the 2020 law, referral numbers declined.

Since the passage, McClellan said in a statement that she was disappointed to see the legislature undo part of that progress, but Virginia is in a better place now and will continue on efforts to “disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline,” as reported by the Capital News Service

Meanwhile, the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals has not weighed in as a group on the recent amendments. But the law does put them in a “precarious position” when making judgement calls, spokesman David Ellena said for the VASSP.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to report what is required of us to report,” he said.

Ellena, a retired principal from Chesterfield County Public Schools said during his tenure — the majority of which was prior to the 2020 changes in the law — he always would have a conversation with the student resource officers assigned, something he believes is the key. He also would remind his staff often “it’s important to understand that we are dealing with” preteens ranging in ages from 11 to 14. With his SRO, he would provide additional input or facts, even if the SRO had to make the final decision.

The majority of school administrators want to do everything possible in the best interest of the student and that is going to vary from student to student, Ellena said, adding “we also have to make sure that students understand that there are consequences to actions.”

In additional to dialogue, there also should be an all-hands-on-deck approach.

“Everything that we do has got to be a multiapproach solution,” Taylor said. “You cannot talk about education in a silo. You cannot talk about public safety in a silo. The more we realize that, the more we (can) start having conversations (with) people in positions of authority and leadership. We might start being able to have a path forward.”

With the revamp of the revamp of an existing law, let’s not resurrect the school-to-prison pipeline. Let’s aim for less referrals and more meaningful dialogue.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks