Editorial: Let's all do our part against COVID-19

The glum reality remains that the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 10,900 Virginians. Altogether, more than 667,000 cases of this deadly virus have been reported in the state.

Nationally, the death toll exceeds 582,000 people — almost the population of Milwaukee — with more than 32.7 million cases reported. Sadly, the U.S. leads the world with these gruesome numbers. Globally, more than 3.3 million people have died from COVID-19 with more than 159 million cases reported.

We’re entering the 14th month of this public health crisis. To say it’s been stressful is an understatement. So many of our daily routines moved away from personal contact to the virtual sphere, especially schools and shopping. Businesses folded. Many restaurants have closed or are struggling to survive. About one-third of American adults continue to work remotely.

We can do our part to regain our routines.

Progress in ending public restrictions, and eventually the state of emergency, depends on adult Virginians getting their shots to help reach President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated by July 4 to achieve herd immunity against the virus, the RTD reported. As Northam said, “It’s a way for us to get back to doing the things we love to do.”