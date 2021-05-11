Editorial: Let's all do our part against COVID-19

For the most part, the numbers are the most encouraging they have been in more than a year.
On Tuesday, 741 patients with COVID-19 currently were hospitalized or waiting for test results. That was a 10-person drop from the previous day, a number not seen in Virginia since the early days of the pandemic. State health officials reported another 600 new cases on Tuesday, up from Monday’s single-day increase of 336 — although that marked the second consecutive day where fewer than 500 additional cases were added to Virginia’s total, the RTD reported.
More than 1 in 3 Virginians now are fully vaccinated against this highly contagious virus, with nearly half (47%) of the population receiving at least one dose. There’s hope for an end to this pandemic, which has disrupted our lives in immeasurable ways.
Emergency restrictions in Virginia are slated to ease on May 15 for restaurants, entertainment venues and indoor social gatherings. If enough people get vaccinated and infections continue to fall, Gov. Ralph Northam has raised the possibility of ending them all together by mid-June, with the state of emergency expiring June 30.
“It’s really up to Virginians how we move forward,” Northam said during a Thursday press briefing, per the RTD.
That “if” puts the onus on all of us if we want to overcome COVID-19. That means getting vaccinated and continuing to wear a mask, socially distance and frequently wash your hands.
The glum reality remains that the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 10,900 Virginians. Altogether, more than 667,000 cases of this deadly virus have been reported in the state.
Nationally, the death toll exceeds 582,000 people — almost the population of Milwaukee — with more than 32.7 million cases reported. Sadly, the U.S. leads the world with these gruesome numbers. Globally, more than 3.3 million people have died from COVID-19 with more than 159 million cases reported.
We’re entering the 14th month of this public health crisis. To say it’s been stressful is an understatement. So many of our daily routines moved away from personal contact to the virtual sphere, especially schools and shopping. Businesses folded. Many restaurants have closed or are struggling to survive. About one-third of American adults continue to work remotely.
We can do our part to regain our routines.
Progress in ending public restrictions, and eventually the state of emergency, depends on adult Virginians getting their shots to help reach President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated by July 4 to achieve herd immunity against the virus, the RTD reported. As Northam said, “It’s a way for us to get back to doing the things we love to do.”
Think of all the ordinary things that we took for granted in the prepandemic days, before masks and social distancing became a part of our everyday lives — hugging or kissing friends and family members who aren’t in your household, shaking hands, enjoying a meal out, attending a concert, taking a far-flung vacation, strolling along a crowded street.
However, wearing a face covering remains one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance this past Friday about how the virus spreads, emphasizing how transmission takes place by inhaling fine respiratory droplets and aerosolized particles — in addition to touching contaminated hands to your mouth, nose or eyes.
“COVID-19 spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus. These droplets and particles can be breathed in by other people or land on their eyes, noses, or mouth. In some circumstances, they may contaminate surfaces they touch. People who are closer than 6 feet from the infected person are most likely to get infected,” the new guidance states.
The CDC guidance encourages people to get vaccinated, wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and “avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and improve ventilation.”
As The New York Times reported, “The new language, posted online, is a change from the agency’s previous position that most infections were acquired through ‘close contact, not airborne transmission.’”
The CDC “has now caught up to the latest scientific evidence, and they’ve gotten rid of some old problematic terms and thinking about how transmission occurs,” Linsey Marr, an aerosol expert at Virginia Tech, told The Times.
Continue to practice the safety protocols. Wear your face mask. Socially distance. Virginia is only about halfway toward the federal vaccination goal. Get your shot if you haven’t already. Virginians who want a dose can call (877) 829-4682 or visit: vaccinate.virginia.gov
As more people get vaccinated, it will push us that much closer to a postpandemic life. This unprecedented public health crisis will end if we all do our part.
— Pamela Stallsmith