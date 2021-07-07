Editorial: Local and small businesses are resilient, resourceful amid COVID-19

There also have been a number of businesses that opened during the pandemic either because they already had begun the process, or because they sprang up as a result of a specific need within the community that COVID-19 exposed. In looking forward, we do have a more positive outlook, and we have been blown away by the resiliency of our local business community.

What are the biggest challenges facing local and small businesses?

While vaccinations and the lifting of the statewide mandates have been a tremendous help, many small businesses — from retail and restaurants, to hotels and service-based industries — still are not able to operate at full capacity due to the limited workforce. Additionally, with an increase in trade and higher consumer demands, supply chains across the board have been jolted.

More goods need to be moved but port congestion, and a lack of available containers and labor to move these goods are causing delays in securing much-needed inventory to sell. Vendors are increasing the cost of goods multiple times a year, which makes it challenging for businesses to manage retail price structures and stay competitive.

Last spring, the RMA voted to open up membership to all local businesses at no cost. What has been the impact of that decision?