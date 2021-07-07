Editorial: Local and small businesses are resilient, resourceful amid COVID-19

Amid the lifting of COVID-19-related mandates and the availability of vaccines, RTD Opinions asked Nancy Thomas, president and CEO of Retail Merchants Association (RMA), how Richmond-area local and small businesses are faring.
The pandemic took a heavy economic toll on local and small businesses, many of which were forced to close in spring 2020 because of coronavirus-related restrictions. More than a year later, what is the state of local and small businesses in Richmond?
Our local businesses are faring better, but are not yet where they were prepandemic. To stay in business, they had to quickly adapt their operating methods in order to respond to the evolving needs of our community and adhere to rapidly changing state mandates.
It will take a long time to make up for the loss in revenue, but local businesses are both resilient and resourceful, and will do what it takes in order to survive. For the majority, going out of business is not an option. One of the most impressive things has been seeing our local businesses realize the impact of their collective power and their ability to share ideas and work together.
How many local and small businesses shuttered as a result of the pandemic, and will those come back?
We don’t have exact numbers for this as businesses have adjusted over time. Some businesses chose to take a necessary break, while others were forced into closure.
There also have been a number of businesses that opened during the pandemic either because they already had begun the process, or because they sprang up as a result of a specific need within the community that COVID-19 exposed. In looking forward, we do have a more positive outlook, and we have been blown away by the resiliency of our local business community.
What are the biggest challenges facing local and small businesses?
While vaccinations and the lifting of the statewide mandates have been a tremendous help, many small businesses — from retail and restaurants, to hotels and service-based industries — still are not able to operate at full capacity due to the limited workforce. Additionally, with an increase in trade and higher consumer demands, supply chains across the board have been jolted.
More goods need to be moved but port congestion, and a lack of available containers and labor to move these goods are causing delays in securing much-needed inventory to sell. Vendors are increasing the cost of goods multiple times a year, which makes it challenging for businesses to manage retail price structures and stay competitive.
Last spring, the RMA voted to open up membership to all local businesses at no cost. What has been the impact of that decision?
Very early on, RMA realized the strain that COVID-19 was going to have on our local business community. In order to stay open, businesses had to take on the added expense of keeping their employees and customers safe with proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and enhanced safety measures. Our team and board of directors felt strongly that this was a time when businesses needed to come together and share resources and information.
We also understood that every penny counts, and affording our members the continued services at no cost was critical to their survival. We believe local, independent businesses are the hallmark of distinct, vibrant communities and clearly are worth fighting for — and we wanted to do everything we could to help them survive.
How will the increased minimum wage affect local and small businesses?
The majority of businesses already pay above the minimum wage, but the biggest challenge for them will be the accelerated increases over time and wage compression. The best thing businesses can do is long-term planning, and RMA provides specialized webinars to address managing the minimum wage increases as it relates to both cash flow and human capital.
What is the outlook for local and small businesses in Richmond?
The outlook for small business is really up to us, the Richmond community. Local, independent businesses represent the local economic heartbeat. They create job opportunities and growth for the community, while infusing dollars into the local economy that help sustain vital services.
The local independent business community is a true testament to the fact that together, we are stronger. We see bright days ahead for our local businesses and continue to encourage our community to band together to see them through. Who you support today determines who will be around tomorrow.