Editorial: Looking ahead, Virginia must ramp up its messaging with younger populations

But the coronavirus affects all ages and national trends show that amid new variants, younger, unvaccinated populations also are at risk of getting sick. A Sunday CNN report noted that the seven-day national average is 68,000 daily cases, up 20% from one month ago.

“On the one hand, we have so much reason for optimism and hope, and more Americans are being vaccinated and protected from COVID-19,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said in a Friday briefing. “On the other hand, cases and emergency room visits are up, and as I’ve highlighted through the week, we are seeing these increases in younger adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated.”

We want a summer in Virginia where people are visiting beaches, attending festivals and more, without the term “outbreak” or “lockdown” continuing to be part of the equation. While KFF’s polling only is one snapshot, the data suggests that some populations will be harder to persuade than others, and age is a factor.