Editorial: Looking forward, how can Virginia — and the nation — prepare better amid this ongoing pandemic?

But our experience with and recognition of COVID-19, even at the highest levels of leadership, continues to vary. And even if and when a vaccine is here, it still likely will vary.

Take the flu. One hundred years after the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that only 45.3% of U.S. adults got a flu shot during the 2018-19 season. Even with a flu vaccine, a new version has to be developed annually and public health campaigns still have to prod people to get protected. And even after being vaccinated, you still can get the flu.

What will our long-term COVID-19 landscape look like? Our preparation for handling the virus rightfully is shifting to how we might handle it with a better public health solution than masks or staying apart. On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced $22 million in federal CARES Act dollars that would help jump-start a state program for COVID-19 vaccine preparations.