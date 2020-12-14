Editorial: Maggie L. Walker or Barbara Johns should replace Robert E. Lee in U.S. Capitol

“Although as an African American woman in the post–Civil War South she faced social, economic, and political barriers in her life and business ventures, Walker, by encouraging investment and collective action, achieved tangible improvements for African Americans.”

As a teenager, Johns put into motion a lawsuit that ultimately became one of the five cases in the historic 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision that decreed public school segregation unconstitutional.

Amid frustration with the conditions at all-Black Robert Russa Moton High School in Southside Virginia, the 16-year-old Johns led a student boycott to call attention to the substandard facilities, which lacked science laboratories and a separate gymnasium. Her case picked up the support of NAACP lawyers (one of whom was the esteemed Oliver Hill Sr., also a noteworthy finalist), which went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, Johns was forced to leave Virginia for her personal safety after the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in her family’s yard. She became a librarian, and died in 1991 at age 56.

If chosen, Johns would be the only teenager represented in the statue collection, as Alice Lynch, former executive director of the Virginia Capitol Foundation, pointed out in her testimony to the commission.