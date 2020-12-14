Editorial: Maggie L. Walker or Barbara Johns should replace Robert E. Lee in U.S. Capitol

On Wednesday, a panel charged with selecting a replacement for Virginia’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol is expected to vote on its recommendation to the General Assembly.
At issue is which Virginian should join the bronze figure of George Washington in the National Statuary Hall collection, with each state entitled to two statues. With these symbolic figures, what does Virginia want to tell the nation about whose historical contributions we value and whose accomplishments we hold dear?
It’s not those who fought for the perpetuation of slavery and against the United States. In this year of racial reckoning and confronting the full scope of our complex history, Virginia wisely decided to remove Lee’s likeness and choose a statue that better reflects who we are today.
There are many historical Virginians deserving of this august honor. Among the criteria established by the office of the architect of the U.S. Capitol, the person chosen must be deceased and “be illustrious for historic renown or for distinguished civic or military service.”
Virginia’s Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol added these values and atributes: “The historical person must be associated with significant events that changed the course of history or associated with significant ideals, writings or concepts or renowned for exemplary valor, patriotism and bravery.”
The commission received dozens of recommendations. It narrowed the list of finalists to five impressive contenders.
Of those five, we believe two in particular exceed those qualifications and deserve a place in the Capitol: Maggie L. Walker, the extraordinary Richmond entrepreneur and civic leader, and Barbara Rose Johns, whose heroic student-led protest against shoddy conditions at her segregated Farmville school helped overturn the repugnant doctrine of “separate but equal.”
In a time when not only African Americans but women faced countless barriers, Walker and Johns broke them — and changed the course of history for the better.
Walker, who died 86 years ago Tuesday, was an inspirational woman of many talents. Born toward the end of the Civil War in Richmond to a former slave, she was considered one of the foremost female business leaders in the nation in the early 20th century.
She was the first African American woman to charter a bank in the United States — nevertheless in the former capital of the Confederacy. She served as president of the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank until 1930. Among her many other accomplishments, she founded a newspaper, the St. Luke Herald; advocated for women’s suffrage; and ran for superintendent of public instruction on an all-Black ticket in 1921.
“...Walker also was indispensable in organizing a variety of enterprises that advanced the African American community while expanding the public role of women,” according to the Encyclopedia of Virginia Biography.
“Although as an African American woman in the post–Civil War South she faced social, economic, and political barriers in her life and business ventures, Walker, by encouraging investment and collective action, achieved tangible improvements for African Americans.”
As a teenager, Johns put into motion a lawsuit that ultimately became one of the five cases in the historic 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision that decreed public school segregation unconstitutional.
Amid frustration with the conditions at all-Black Robert Russa Moton High School in Southside Virginia, the 16-year-old Johns led a student boycott to call attention to the substandard facilities, which lacked science laboratories and a separate gymnasium. Her case picked up the support of NAACP lawyers (one of whom was the esteemed Oliver Hill Sr., also a noteworthy finalist), which went to the U.S. Supreme Court.
However, Johns was forced to leave Virginia for her personal safety after the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in her family’s yard. She became a librarian, and died in 1991 at age 56.
If chosen, Johns would be the only teenager represented in the statue collection, as Alice Lynch, former executive director of the Virginia Capitol Foundation, pointed out in her testimony to the commission.
“Imagine the two to three million visitors who will come to the Capitol, many, many of whom are teenagers. Imagine if they see a young woman of their age who has transformed our civic society. To me, there would be no more powerful statement that Virginia could send to stand alongside Washington...to have a citizen, a teenager, a woman of color, standing beside him.”
Walker and Johns left indelible marks on Virginia and the nation. They improved our state and nation through their fearless commitments to equality and opportunity. It’s time to recognize the role of women in the commonwealth’s storied history. A statue of Walker or Johns would well represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall collection.
— Pamela Stallsmith