Editorial: Major League Baseball’s risk is Richmond’s gain — if the city and region have good sense

So should Richmond. Major League Baseball’s risk is our gain — if the city and region have good sense. Local economies should not bend too far for live entertainment in these unpredictable times. Any renovation of The Diamond or nearby land has to have a multiuse strategy beyond one team or affiliation.

O’Connor’s report lays out the spectrum of uncertainties. Earlier this month, the Yankees informed their Double-A affiliate in Trenton, N.J., that the team would be moving to a nearby ballpark in Somerset, N.J. One of the reasons for the move was the need for an improved stadium.

The ruddy exterior of The Diamond poses similar worries for Richmond. O’Connor itemizes such limitations, including “space for comfortable dressing areas, coaches’ rooms, a lounge, a kitchen, modern strength-and-conditioning areas and indoor batting cages, a video/computer room and accommodations for female staffers.”

But what Richmond lacks in aesthetics, it makes up for in location. And baseball’s challenges are not the same as Richmond’s challenges.