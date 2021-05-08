Editorial: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

In Virginia, mental health concerns among adults have soared during the pandemic, according to interim results from COVIDsmart, a digital health study. The study is sponsored by the Eastern Virginia Medical School-Sentara Healthcare Analytics and Delivery Science Institute (HADSI), George Mason University and Vibrent Health.

Of the more than 450 people who participated in the study in March, nearly 1 in 4 reported experiencing signs and symptoms of moderate to severe anxiety (22%) or moderate to severe depression (24%). That’s three times greater than before the pandemic, when in 2019 6% of adults in the U.S. reported moderate or severe anxiety and 7% reported moderate or severe depression, according to Dr. Sunita Dodani, director of HADSI and principal investigator of the study.

But remember, anxiety and depression strike all ages.

We commend a much-needed social media campaign launched by the Chesterfield County Youth Citizen Board to spotlight the importance of teen mental health in the community.

This laudable effort, “Mental Health is a Puzzle, But We Have the Missing Pieces,” aims not only to raise awareness, but to provide resources such as articles, websites and phone numbers for children and adults alike to seek help.