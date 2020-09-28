Editorial: Mental health and COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed during this extraordinary time of economic uncertainty and societal upheaval.

Our routines have changed. For the most part, schools remain shuttered, moving from the physical classroom to the virtual realm. Unemployment spiked. You don’t leave home without a face mask and an ample supply of hand sanitizer. Some of us wear gloves. For the most part, no more hugs or handshakes. Social distancing is the new social norm.

Recent studies bear out how the global coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on our mental health.

Nearly one-quarter of people in the United States are experiencing symptoms of depression, according to a study published earlier this month in the medical journal, JAMA Network Open. That’s almost three times the number before the global coronavirus pandemic began.

“It’s not one of these ‘we get hit and it’s over’ kind of things. That is, psychologically speaking, the easiest thing to recover from,” George Everly, a psychologist at Johns Hopkins University, told National Public Radio.

Usually when a disaster ends, people begin to rebuild their lives and regain a sense of normalcy, he said. But not with this pandemic, with an unknown course and numbers that continue to climb.