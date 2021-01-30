Editorial: Mental health crisis is the other epidemic

Anxiety and depression rates have been increasing among children and young adults, which only have worsened during the pandemic. Mental health experts wonder about the long-term effects of isolation on their development.

Children are seeing their routines altered as their education has been disrupted or if they lose contact with friends and classmates. They might no longer be playing sports, going to in-person music lessons or participating in other cherished activities. If their parents are anxious, they pick up on the unease.

Young adults face an uncertain job market. Plans to move or live on their own often are put on hold. It’s tough not seeing your friends and being surrounded by your support group, especially if you’re single — though that applies to any age.

Just like food and shelter, companionship is key to our well-being. We’re social creatures, dependent on each other for support in all forms.

“Humans have a biological need to interact,” said Dr. Karestan Chase Koenen, a professor of psychiatric epidemiology at Harvard. “We need other people.”