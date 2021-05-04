Editorial: Michael Collins reminds us of our historic past and bright future

By December 1972, America had become blasé about sending men to the moon. Faced with a huge debt from the Vietnam War, we decided it was too costly for more moon missions. There were spikes in interest in space from time to time, but for the most part, Americans stopped looking skyward.

But NASA didn’t stop dreaming, didn’t stop planning. NASA began looking beyond the moon, successfully launching several missions to Mars. Just this past month, on April 19, Ingenuity, the first powered controlled flight by an aircraft on a planet other than Earth, began its exploration of the red planet — just only 120 years since the Wright brothers made the first flight on our planet in Kitty Hawk, N.C.

Interest in space once again is rising as NASA announced plans for a public-private alliance to send men — and, for the first time, women — to land on the moon by 2024. From there, plans are to send humans to Mars.

That truly is exciting.

Sir Isaac Newton — who established the role of gravitation — said, “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.”

As America once again begins its exploration of space, it is, indeed, on the shoulders of giants.