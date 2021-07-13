Editorial: Minor League Baseball Relief Act is a chance to revive key revenue streams

But even if major league stadiums across the country remained empty, with cardboard cutouts replacing real attendees as they did in 2020, pro teams still could make money in ways that minor league teams can’t. In late June of 2020, The New York Times summed up why:

“Playing a 2020 season was always a more daunting undertaking for MiLB than for [MLB]. Unlike [MLB] franchises, minor league teams rely heavily on revenue from people in the stands — tickets, beer and hot dog sales and sponsorships tied to attendance.

“Because they do not have widespread TV or streaming deals, it would not be feasible for MiLB to play games in empty stadiums…”

As MLB made it through the playoffs and crowned the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 2020 World Series champion (at a neutral location in Texas, mind you), MiLB teams like the Squirrels were crushed. The July 1 RTD report said the team lost 90% of its revenue and had to cut its staff from 34 full-time employees and interns down to eight.