Editorial: Minor League Baseball Relief Act is a chance to revive key revenue streams

Two years ago this week, Richmond demonstrated that it was more than ready to welcome in a Minor League Baseball (MiLB) midseason talent showcase.
On July 10, 2019, the Flying Squirrels hosted the Eastern League’s All-Star Game at The Diamond. Players, coaches and officials were treated to a sellout crowd of 9,560 fans, while the city benefited from a weeklong slate of special events: a kickoff party at Brown’s Island; a country music concert at Richmond Raceway’s Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Amphitheater; a pep rally at The James Center; and more.
No one could have predicted that less than two years later, Richmond and other minor league franchises across the country would see their baseball season canceled for the first time in 120 years. As much as sports might not have been considered a priority during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, the experience of attending a game affects a lot more economic components than the transactions inside of a stadium.
The Minor League Baseball Relief Act is a chance to revive key revenue streams across the commonwealth. In late June, U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats of Virginia, helped introduce the legislation, which would repurpose $550 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars into a grant program run by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Per a release from Warner’s office, nine teams in Virginia — the Flying Squirrels, the Norfolk Tides, the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Salem Red Sox, the Danville Otterbots, the Pulaski River Turtles, the Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Bristol State Liners — would be eligible for initial grants of up to $10 million. The funds could help cover payroll costs, business expenses like rent and utilities, worker protection expenses and payments to independent contractors.
If a team either struggles to recover its revenue or “does not significantly exceed its 2019 total,” it could be eligible for a second grant totaling 50% of the first amount, the release added.
“I’m not talking about going out appropriating new money,” Warner said, per a July 1 RTD report covering an appearance the senator made at The Diamond to promote the bill. “I’m saying there are certain accounts that we’ve not spent down all those dollars, or maybe we did a little better than we expected.”
Earlier this week, Major League Baseball (MLB) entered the 2021 All-Star break with attendance still not back at prepandemic levels. According to an ESPN chart, the Atlanta Braves rank No. 1, averaging 27,774 fans per home game. Only six teams are drawing at least 20,000 fans each contest and the bottom seven clubs have averages below 10,000 people.
But even if major league stadiums across the country remained empty, with cardboard cutouts replacing real attendees as they did in 2020, pro teams still could make money in ways that minor league teams can’t. In late June of 2020, The New York Times summed up why:
“Playing a 2020 season was always a more daunting undertaking for MiLB than for [MLB]. Unlike [MLB] franchises, minor league teams rely heavily on revenue from people in the stands — tickets, beer and hot dog sales and sponsorships tied to attendance.
“Because they do not have widespread TV or streaming deals, it would not be feasible for MiLB to play games in empty stadiums…”
As MLB made it through the playoffs and crowned the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 2020 World Series champion (at a neutral location in Texas, mind you), MiLB teams like the Squirrels were crushed. The July 1 RTD report said the team lost 90% of its revenue and had to cut its staff from 34 full-time employees and interns down to eight.
“Even in Richmond where, in my mind, we have one of the greatest fan bases in all of minor league baseball, groups aren’t back,” Lou DiBella, president and general manager of the Flying Squirrels, told the RTD. “Groups aren’t getting together yet and buying. You’re not seeing the sellouts. And it’s expected. It’s going to take a little time.”
As MiLB teams depend on those consumer-driven dollars, area localities and the commonwealth also reap the benefits of their schedules. This week for example, the Squirrels have a six-game homestand against the Somerset Patriots, the new New Jersey-based, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
If a family comes into town from out of state and stays at a hotel, the city or nearby county collects an 8% lodging tax. In-state or out-of-state families might grab a meal or make a purchase before or after a contest, which supports local businesses, and contributes to local meals and state sales taxes. And on every ticket to a sporting event, the city collects a 7% admissions tax.
“Baseball is not only America’s favorite pastime, bringing friends and families together; it’s also a critical economic engine for the commonwealth,” Kaine said in a recent statement. “Teams in communities across Virginia support our local economy and create jobs.”
We agree. Minor League Baseball is about more than sports. It’s a chance to revive key revenue streams across the commonwealth. We hope Congress moves this bill forward for the benefit of our teams — and their surrounding local economies.
— Chris Gentilviso