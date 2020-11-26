Editorial: Nats’ pass on Richmond is the next notch on The Diamond’s future

In a year without Minor League Baseball (MiLB), Richmond Flying Squirrels fans have been left with little to do but wonder. Will the 2021 season take place? Will the Flying Squirrels maintain their cross-country affiliation with the San Francisco Giants? Or will the Washington Nationals — whose hats, T-shirts and jerseys fill the shelves of local sporting goods stores — bring their winning brand to Arthur Ashe Boulevard?
That final possibility fell flat this past week. Despite the geographical good sense of a prospect pipeline between RVA and D.C., The Diamond’s imperfections helped drive the Nationals to select Rochester, N.Y., as the new home for their Triple-A affiliate.
The Nats’ pass on Richmond is the next notch on The Diamond’s future. What could Rochester possibly have over The River City? The devil is in the stadium’s details, thanks to a greater grip by Major League Baseball (MLB) on the features of its MiLB facilities.
“MLB is now in charge, wants something nicer for its minor league workforce, and does not appear to have comparable patience,” wrote RTD Sports’ John O’Connor this past weekend.
But also lacking patience are Richmond region residents who already suffered through the recent ordeal of the failed Navy Hill coliseum proposal and are well used to pie-in-the-sky ballpark ideas.
As O’Connor notes, public developments for a new baseball stadium have been relatively quiet since September 2016, when the Flying Squirrels and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a fresh, nearby facility. The idea of a VCU Athletics Village could escalate in 2021, with land available through the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s scheduled move to Hanover County in the summer.
But a lot has changed in four years. The COVID-19 pandemic threw live events into disarray. Even when MiLB resumes, a new local baseball chapter already will emerge along Interstate 95. Drivers already can see the new Fredericksburg Nationals’ Single-A ballpark, which has half as many seats, but requires half the driving time for the team’s core fans.
If Richmond’s nearest major league parent club won’t fight through an uphill stadium battle, who will? O’Connor rightly questions the stability of the current relationship with the Giants, who could find a better opportunity that isn’t nearly 3,000 miles away.
“San Francisco’s Double-A team is expected to return to The Diamond in 2021, but there will likely come a point when more appealing options become available to the Giants, too,” he wrote.
The Diamond’s future should not be about what’s appealing to San Francisco or Major League Baseball. Projects should be forged based on what works for the Richmond region, in good sense for the community.
— Chris Gentilviso