Editorial: Nats’ pass on Richmond is the next notch on The Diamond’s future

In a year without Minor League Baseball (MiLB), Richmond Flying Squirrels fans have been left with little to do but wonder. Will the 2021 season take place? Will the Flying Squirrels maintain their cross-country affiliation with the San Francisco Giants? Or will the Washington Nationals — whose hats, T-shirts and jerseys fill the shelves of local sporting goods stores — bring their winning brand to Arthur Ashe Boulevard?

That final possibility fell flat this past week. Despite the geographical good sense of a prospect pipeline between RVA and D.C., The Diamond’s imperfections helped drive the Nationals to select Rochester, N.Y., as the new home for their Triple-A affiliate.

The Nats’ pass on Richmond is the next notch on The Diamond’s future. What could Rochester possibly have over The River City? The devil is in the stadium’s details, thanks to a greater grip by Major League Baseball (MLB) on the features of its MiLB facilities.