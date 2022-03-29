Editorial: New arena's promise has to benefit students, too

After two years of pandemic-driven disruptions, March Madness has lived up to expectations in 2022. Saturday’s Final Four — Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and Kansas — features a set of storied men’s basketball programs with 17 national championships among them.

Virginia’s teams have a ways to go to reach that status. The commonwealth has only five Final Four appearances in history: UVA’s 2019 national championship; national semifinal appearances by the Cavaliers in 1981 and 1984; and two of the greatest Cinderella runs in NCAA history — George Mason in 2006 and VCU in 2011.

While all eyes are on North Carolina’s Triangle this week, Virginia has much to look forward to. Progress is being made on the new GreenCity ecodistrict in Henrico County, which could host future NCAA tournament play. The arrival of a new arena should be joined by steady movement on another positive change: lower athletic fees for students attending local colleges and universities.

A recent Times-Dispatch news report detailed how developers already are tailoring the arena’s features to fit the NCAA’s postseason needs. Richmond last hosted March Madness at the old Coliseum in 1996. Several future pro stars graced the court in those early-round games, including Georgetown’s Allen Iverson and UNC’s Vince Carter.

The National Invitation Tournament, a postseason staple at New York’s Madison Square Garden since 1938, recently announced its intent to move future semifinals and finals games to other venues. Local officials said GreenCity also would be enticing for conference tournaments, including the ACC, the Atlantic 10, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Colonial Athletic Association.

While the GreenCity project is privately funded and full of opportunities, it’s easy to forget about public costs that help keep teams on the court: fees paid by students. As the arena’s vision flourishes, nearby schools and their athletic programs face real challenges.

In another recent Times-Dispatch report, VCU officials raised concern about two 2021-22 men’s basketball metrics: a 25% decline in season ticket sales and an 11% drop in average attendance. They cited opposition to mask-wearing as a primary factor behind the falloff, which generated a $625,000 drop in revenue.

That loss was on top of a $2 million drop in ticket sales during the 2020-21 season, when vaccines largely were not available and attendance was capped at 250 spectators. To address these deficits, VCU Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said the school would watch its expenses and ramp up its fundraising efforts.

As noted in a November 2021 Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star editorial, playing well also helps the finances: “Ironically, the more big-time the program at a school, the less each student pay[s]. Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia have lots of revenue coming in from large stadiums and TV appearances, among other sources.”

This year’s Final Four squads align with that trend. UNC lists an undergraduate athletic fee of only $139.50 per semester. For the upcoming 2022-23 season, Kansas is offering students an optional all-sports combo of $175 (access to football and men’s basketball games).

Meanwhile, VCU students forked over $929 in mandatory athletic fees in 2021-22. Virginia Military Institute cadets paid a whopping $3,740. Longwood University requires a bit more arithmetic, posting its athletic fee at $90.70 per credit hour. A full-time student carrying 12 credits incurs a bill of roughly $1,100 per semester.

State lawmakers have eyed this issue. In 2015, House Bill 1897 from then-Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, set caps for public institutions on the percentage of athletic funding that can come from student fees. HB 1897 also set up the Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission, a unit to consider schools’ plans to add athletic programs or change their divisions.

When HB 1897 was being debated, smaller schools like Longwood were resistant to the legislation. In a 2015 Farmville Herald report, then-athletic director Troy Austin (now deputy athletic director at Duke) warned that while 86% of Longwood’s sports ledger came from student fees, dollarwise, its $9.4 million budget was among the lowest in the nation.

“Athletics at Longwood were generated to promote school spirit, raise the profile of the institution, and raise an environment for student athletes,” Austin warned. “This bill would be detrimental, and our ability to build a competitive program would be stunted greatly.”

In a December 2014 Times-Dispatch op-ed, Cox agreed athletics were “an important part of the college experience.” “But we simply cannot ask students who will never play a minute of college sports to bear such a disproportionate share of the costs associated with these programs,” he added.

Neither Austin nor Cox knew that a few years later, COVID-19 would cancel March Madness in 2020 and cause teams like VCU to be eliminated in 2021 due to virus cases. Nor could they have known that in 2022, Longwood would make its first NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and Duke would play UNC for the first time in the postseason.

College sports are a critical component of local economies across Virginia. But so are the futures of students who don’t wear jerseys yet land in debt. That’s the unstated cause GreenCity and other state-of-the-art facilities can address: help schools generate great play and revenue on the court, without mandatory fees from students’ pockets, especially those who might not even be in the crowd.

