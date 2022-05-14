Editorial: New broadband programs shine necessary light on costs

When policymakers work to close the digital divide, access often is the first factor on their minds.

In 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Econ Focus magazine discussed how internet availability gaps largely were due to geography. The number of U.S. adults online rose from roughly 50% in 2000 to 90% in 2020. But Federal Communications Commission data showed only 78% of rural Americans had access to “fast wired home internet,” versus 98.5% of urban dwellers.

“In many states, one doesn’t need to travel far outside of metro areas to see stark differences in connectivity,” the Richmond Fed article said.

A lack of infrastructure is easy to see. Since the COVID-19 pandemic upended everything from classes to medical visits, public and private sector leaders across Virginia have worked tirelessly to build out options in hard-to-reach rural areas.

What about inside of metro areas? A lack of affordability is harder to notice. In urban communities across the commonwealth, there are households that could quickly acquire a connection, yet struggle to pay for it. New broadband programs are shining a necessary light on costs.

A June 2021 New York Times report cited U.S. Census Bureau figures, showing the percentage of urban households with internet (86%) was roughly the same as rural homes (81%). But cities naturally are denser, so the number of urban households without connections (13.6 million) was about three times higher than rural homes (4.6 million).

“Connecting urban families does not require laying thousands of miles of fiber-optic cable through meadows and glens,” The Times’ report said. “In cities, telecom companies have already installed a lot of fiber and cable. Extending broadband to unserved urban households, most of them in low-income neighborhoods and often home to families of color, typically requires making the connection cheaper and more relevant.”

As the pandemic started important discussions on price and purpose, the FCC responded with the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program, a $3.2 billion fund to help low-income Americans cover internet-related expenses. Assistance included a bill stipend of up to $50 per month, as well as a one-time computer or tablet discount of up to $100.

There were several ways households could qualify for the EBB, including: eligibility for existing government assistance programs like the FCC’s Lifeline, SNAP or Medicaid; a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meals at schools; or even a significant drop in income due to COVID-19-related job losses or furloughs. The EBB Program launched in May 2021 and over the three months, 5 million households had enrolled.

In late 2021, the EBB model transitioned to the Affordable Connectivity Program. This $14 billion longer-term plan emerged as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This investment in broadband affordability will help ensure we can afford the connections we need for work, school, health care and more for a long time,” the FCC said.

ACP benefits and eligibility criteria for involved some slight changes from the EBB — notably a maximum stipend of $30 per month, as well as new income guidelines (at or below 200% of the federal poverty level) that were not shaped by immediate pandemic-driven losses.

While more than 10 million U.S. households had enrolled in the ACP as of February 2022, a recent White House fact sheet estimates 48 million (40%) qualify. Better awareness and participation requires collaboration between the public and private sectors.

On May 9, the Biden administration announced that as part of the evolving ACP, 20 internet service providers committed to adjusting prices and/or speeds to create $30-per-month high-speed plans. The White House defines “high-speed” as 100 Megabits per second or better.

For example, Verizon lowered the monthly cost of its 200 Mbps Fios plan from $39.99 to $30 for ACP households. Spectrum also boosted its $30-per-month plan from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

“It really matters,” Biden said of the businesses’ involvement. “You’re going to change people’s lives.”

At the state level, a joint release from Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said roughly 1.9 million Virginians (23%) will be eligible for the ACP. They stressed that the private sector commitment will mean many low-income households gain internet access at no cost.

Price also often is linked to competition. Biden noted how more than 65 million Americans still live in places with only one high-speed ISP. In areas with minimal options, people pay five times more on average for their internet bills, he added. The ACP hopefully will create choices that help lower costs.

The nation and commonwealth have worked diligently to end instances, as Biden put it, of parents having to drive their kids to a McDonald’s parking lot to do homework; or seniors having to travel long distances to see a doctor instead of making a telehealth appointment. Addressing costs is another important step toward closing the digital divide.

— Chris Gentilviso