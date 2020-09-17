Editorial: New bus lines would keep us moving toward a more connected region

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drive down Broad Street on a weekday morning and it’s easy to see some interruptions sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in March, Pulse bus stops from Willow Lawn to Scott’s Addition to the Arts District to Rocketts Landing were brimming with potential passengers, some of whom rushed to fare machines to catch their ride. Now, fares are on hold due to public health and safety issues and, for a variety of reasons, some workers have not been commuting downtown as they had been prior to the pandemic.

At some point, we hope and expect the downtown workforce will rebound. Even during the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of trips still are taking place each month on all GRTC Transit System routes. A series of proposed high-frequency bus lines would keep us moving toward a more connected Richmond region.

Earlier this month, the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RRTPO) Policy Board adopted planning recommendations for five routes — four of which include downtown. According to a recent blog post by the RVA Rapid Transit advocacy group, the bus lines roughly connect these corridors: