Editorial: New downtown RVA City Center Small Area Plan hits the right notes

So how does the city center community serve every resident and visitor in some way? Slide No. 34 seeks to provide some clarity through seven buckets of “equitable development benefits.”

One focuses on housing, calling for at least 20% of all units to qualify as affordable, for people earning at or below 60% of area median income, with rental and ownership opportunities. Another prioritizes municipal investments, including a new City Hall, fire station and high school. Another covers transportation options, with a noncar network of possible new bike lanes and bus routes, as well as reimagined underground parking rather than surface lots.

The next step is for all of us to weigh in. On Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m., a citywide meeting is scheduled to be held by PDR on the City Center Small Area Plan.

Richmonders can attend in person at the Greater Richmond Convention Center (enter at Third and Marshall streets), by phone (dial (804) 316-9457, 79484880#) or online via Microsoft Teams (https://bit.ly/3cQhifb). Residents also can submit public comments through July 12 at: https://richmond.konveio.com/city-center-small-area-plan-draft