Editorial: New downtown RVA City Center Small Area Plan hits the right notes

Look at the front page of the most recent “This Weekend” section in The Times-Dispatch and it’s evident that downtown Richmond’s events calendar has turned a corner.
After more than a year of in-person cancellations and virtual engagements due to the pandemic, concerts are back at Brown’s Island. Shows are resuming at the Virginia Repertory Theatre. As the hunger to resume our prepandemic livelihoods reaches a fever pitch, a fresh vision for thoughtful, inclusive downtown redevelopment is an ideal complement.
On June 7, Richmond’s Department of Planning and Development Review (PDR) introduced a draft of the City Center Small Area Plan to the City Planning Commission. As the RTD news report noted, the area roughly stretches from East Franklin Street to East Leigh Street and North 10th Street to North Fifth Street, and the initial presentation hits the right notes.
On slide No. 2 titled “Purpose,” the draft plan sketches out six reasons for the effort. First and foremost is the need to have a “strategy for redeveloping vacant and underutilized parcels” that are owned by the city and the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
As slide Nos. 10-12 explain, structures targeted as part of the overhaul include City Hall; the John Marshall Courts, Theater Row, Social Services and Public Safety buildings; the Richmond Coliseum and the Blues Armory. Each of these properties was given a facilities condition index — defined as the “ratio of the current year required renewal cost to current building replacement value.”
Unfortunately, all of these buildings were deemed to be in “poor” or “critical” condition. Of 15 total parcels assessed, only five were “fair” or “good” — and they all were parking lots, decks or garages.
“It is well past time we move forward with making this development a reality,” Councilmember Ellen Robertson, 6th, said earlier this month, per the RTD news report. “As the council representative for this district, it’s painful for me to continue to see the most valuable real estate in the city sit blighted.”
We agree. That’s the first issue that has to be handled. How does the city turn its blight into opportunity?
Points two through four on the “Purpose” slide involve finding ways to increase the desirability of spending time downtown. How can the city generate activity outside of normal business hours? How can it market regional entertainment attractions that subsequently grow the area’s tax base?
Slide No. 19 — “City Center Overview” — shows a map of how RVA might reach that objective. The Richmond Coliseum would be replaced with new mixed-use development: hotels, office space, residential buildings, retail/grocery stores and more. Sixth and Clay streets would be transformed into “festival streetscape,” capable of hosting a range of seasonal outdoor events, from exercise classes, to movie and concert nights, to ice skating.
“City Center is a dynamic place that attracts residents, employees, students and tourists,” the draft plan vision says on slide No. 14.
At the June 7 meeting, city planner Maritza Pechin outlined a path for how to get there: Open spaces, mixed-income and affordable housing, hotel rooms near the Greater Richmond Convention Center and an “innovation district” that supports STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) degrees and jobs, which “re-establishes this as a place you want to be,” the RTD reported.
We agree. Pechin’s comment coincides with point No. 5 in the plan’s purpose: the city’s need to capitalize on “adjacencies” by connecting the convention center, VCU Health and the VA Bio+Tech Park. These anchor institutions diversify our downtown economy through quality jobs for employees, essential services for residents, top-notch educational training for students and lively events for tourists.
But the City Center Small Area Plan has to do more than generate a livable, thriving downtown neighborhood. It also has to achieve the final point of the document’s purpose: build “connections” with adjacent neighborhoods including Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward, Gilpin and Shockoe.
Slide No. 8 reveals that the population covered by the draft plan has been on an upward trajectory over the past two decades. Census tracts 302 and 305 doubled from 3,812 people in 2000 to 6,688 in 2019, the RTD reported. That growth largely has been driven by young people: Almost 75% of residents are ages 18 to 34, compared to a little more than 50% in 2000. But the Black population has declined from 52% in 2000 to 34% in 2019, the RTD added.
So how does the city center community serve every resident and visitor in some way? Slide No. 34 seeks to provide some clarity through seven buckets of “equitable development benefits.”
One focuses on housing, calling for at least 20% of all units to qualify as affordable, for people earning at or below 60% of area median income, with rental and ownership opportunities. Another prioritizes municipal investments, including a new City Hall, fire station and high school. Another covers transportation options, with a noncar network of possible new bike lanes and bus routes, as well as reimagined underground parking rather than surface lots.
The next step is for all of us to weigh in. On Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m., a citywide meeting is scheduled to be held by PDR on the City Center Small Area Plan.
Richmonders can attend in person at the Greater Richmond Convention Center (enter at Third and Marshall streets), by phone (dial (804) 316-9457, 79484880#) or online via Microsoft Teams (https://bit.ly/3cQhifb). Residents also can submit public comments through July 12 at: https://richmond.konveio.com/city-center-small-area-plan-draft
No matter what method works best for you, we encourage all residents to get involved so that your voices help shape a final plan that hits the right notes for the RVA community. For more information, visit: https://www.rva.gov/planning-development-review/city-center