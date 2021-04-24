Editorial: New task force can build citizen confidence in the future of Richmond’s inner core

“The eventual recovery of storefront businesses, event venues, and hotels post-pandemic will be essential for restoring a sense of vibrancy and community.”

Once it examines the results of the survey, the task force will divide into committees that will focus on activation, or how to draw people downtown, such as through events; aesthetics; public safety; and code enforcement.

For downtown to thrive, people must come, Sims and Frelke agreed. And so do we.

For instance, the First Fridays Art Walk is returning on May 7 and Friday Cheers soon will resume, both after a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19. And as the weather warms, and more people are fully vaccinated, more people will come downtown.

“We need to make sure the assets that we have are presented in the best possible light, and that’s all we’re trying to do,” Sims said.

Those assets might need to be reimagined in a postpandemic world. Employees who previously worked in brick-and-mortar headquarters five days per week might shift to hybrid roles that involve time more time spent at home than downtown.