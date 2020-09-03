Editorial: New tree project will add green spaces in hottest neighborhoods

On Aug. 24, The New York Times published a report titled, “How Decades of Racist Housing Policy Left Neighborhoods Sweltering.” The study outlined how in the 1930s, city planners and federal officials redlined lower-income and Black neighborhoods across the nation, marking them as likely investment risks. Today, more than eight decades later, that policy continues to not only impact real estate markets and housing opportunities for low-income residents, it also has negatively affected temperatures and pollution levels in those neighborhoods.

The Times’ report found that redlined neighborhoods in 100 U.S. cities are, on average, 5 to 20 degrees warmer than other areas of those cities. A lack of tree cover, fewer green spaces and significantly more pavement contribute to the heat effect. We are not proud to note that The Times used Richmond’s Gilpin Court as a focus for its article. Describing the majority-Black housing project, the article notes, “Many front yards are paved with concrete, which absorbs and traps heat. The ZIP code has among the highest rates of heat-related ambulance calls in the country.”