A police raid of the Marion County Record in Kansas, along with the home of the newspaper’s editor and publisher, Eric Meyer, and his 98-year-old mother, became a national story earlier this month, sparking outrage from newspaper associations and First Amendment advocates across the U.S.

Perhaps you missed the headline: On Aug. 11, five Marion County police officers and two sheriff’s deputies raided the newspaper’s offices and Meyer’s home and seized computers, hard drives and cellphones in search of documents that Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody alleged the newspaper may have obtained illegally, constituting identity theft of a local businesswoman.

An ongoing feud between the Record and restaurateur Kari Newell, along with the police chief, are at the center of the dispute. A reporter at the paper received a tip that Newell had a prior DUI conviction and other violations, and had continued driving on a suspended license, which appeared to threaten her attempt to obtain an ABC license for a catering business. The reporter confirmed the information by accessing a state website (at the time of the raid, the paper hadn’t published a story on Newell’s transgressions). In addition, the Record was also investigating Cody, who apparently left the Kansas City, Missouri, police department earlier this year after allegedly berating a female officer, and making sexist comments, according to the Kansas City Star.

The city of Marion is tiny — 1,900 residents — and serves as the seat of Marion County, which has a population of about 12,000. The Marion County Record, an aggressive, family-owned weekly, had roughly 4,000 print and digital subscribers at the time of the raid. The newspaper, it seems, stands as a testament to what community journalism can and should be: A paper run by a local family and staffed with hometown reporters who practice old-school, watchdog journalism.

The raid was alarming because it’s a rare occurrence in the U.S., and it’s illegal. Federal law prohibits the search and seizure of journalists’ work, except in rare circumstances. And it’s clear that law enforcement in Marion lacked sufficient evidence for the seizure: A county prosecutor has since revoked the search warrant and ordered the return of computers and cellphones to the newspaper.

There’s a twist, however, that helped propel this story — Meyer’s 98-year-old mother, Joan, who was at home at the time of the raid, died the next day. Video footage shows the irate matriarch — she co-owned the paper — angrily denouncing the officers, demanding that they leave her home. “Don’t you touch any of that stuff. This is my house!” she screamed, asking one of them: “Does your mother love you? Do you love your mother?”

Joan Meyer died Aug. 12 from cardiac arrest, her son says, stress apparently induced by the illegal search.

The precipitous spiral of American newspapers over the last two decades — more than 2,500, or a quarter of U.S. papers, have shuttered since 2005 — is well documented. The rise of digital news sites and social media since the early 2000s has devastated the newspaper industry. Print subscribers have dwindled and advertising revenues have fallen off a cliff: According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Service Annual Survey, newspaper publishers’ revenue declined 52% from 2002 to 2020, dropping from $46.2 billion to $22.1 billion.

Meanwhile, political attacks on the free press continue to ratchet up mistrust of traditional media. Former President Donald Trump’s frequent cries of “fake news” and his insistence that reporters are “the enemy of the people” are now standard counters for politicians seeking to avoid accountability. In this environment, it’s perhaps easy to see how a small town police chief might consider raiding the local newspaper as bearing little consequence.

In Marion, however, the community has largely come to the paper’s defense. The Record’s print and digital subscriptions have doubled, and the Society of Professional Journalists has committed $20,000 to help with the Record’s legal expenses.

“By all accounts, the raid was an egregious attack on freedom of the press, the First Amendment and all the liberties we hold dear as journalists in this great country,” said Claire Regan, SPJ’s national president, during an emergency board meeting on Aug. 14. “From the moment they learned about the raid, SPJ members have been speaking up and stepping forward to demand justice, hold the responsible accountable and support the Record staff in their recovery.”

Yes, newspapers are struggling mightily — both financially and culturally — but the raid in Marion offers a countervailing narrative: Community journalism still matters. We stand with the Marion County Record, as we all should, in the fight for free speech. Our democracy depends on it.